    Toronto Blue Jays LF Steve Pearce Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam, His 2nd in 4 Days

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    Earlier this week, Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Steve Pearce hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch an 8-4 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

    On Sunday, he repeated the feat against the Los Angeles Angels.

    With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Pearce sent a pitch over the left field wall for the second time in four days to give the Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Angels. 

    Pearce's slam capped Toronto's furious seven-run rally in the ninth inning, the biggest final-inning comeback in franchise history. 

