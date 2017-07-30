Toronto Blue Jays LF Steve Pearce Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam, His 2nd in 4 Days

Earlier this week, Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Steve Pearce hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch an 8-4 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

On Sunday, he repeated the feat against the Los Angeles Angels.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Pearce sent a pitch over the left field wall for the second time in four days to give the Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Angels.

Pearce's slam capped Toronto's furious seven-run rally in the ninth inning, the biggest final-inning comeback in franchise history.