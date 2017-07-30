BIG3 League Basketball 2017 Results: Trilogy Reach 6-0, Allen Iverson No-Shows

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With time running out until the start of the playoffs, the BIG3 basketball league headed for American Airlines Center in Dallas Sunday for the sixth week of action.

Trilogy looked to continue their unbeaten start after they won their opening five games.

At the other end of the standings, Killer 3's, Ball Hogs, Tri- State and 3's Company all entered Sunday with 1-4 records. With only the top four seeds qualifying for the postseason, a fifth defeat would be a major blow to any of the bottom four teams.

Below is an overview for how Sunday unfolded.

Killer 3s Beat Ball Hogs, 50-40

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Ball Hogs had no answer for Stephen Jackson, who accounted for nearly half of his team's scoring in a 50-40 victory to start Sunday's play. Jackson finished with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and he added nine rebounds and three assists to his strong all-around day.

Jackson is a native of Port Arthur, Texas. After the game, he said returning to Texas provided him with a source of motivation on the court, per Ron Murray Jr. of K104 in Dallas:

Reggie Evans also had a big game, scoring 15 points and collecting 18 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

3 Headed Monsters Beat Tri State, 50-45

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Like the Ball Hogs, Tri State slipped to 1-5 with a 50-45 defeat to 3 Headed Monsters.

Bonzi Wells put Tri State nine points away from victory when he scored to give his team a 41-40 lead. But Rashard Lewis and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf combined to score the final 10 points for 3 Headed Monsters, with Lewis' two-point free throw sealing the result.

Lewis led all scorers with 25 points, which increased his scoring average to a BIG3-best 22.5 points per game. The 37-year-old also showed off some range, hitting one of his three three-point attempts.

Earlier this month, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears tweeted that an NBA team should give Lewis another shot in the league based on his BIG3 play. Lewis' work Sunday did little to dissuade that notion.

Trilogy Beat Ghost Ballers, 51-36

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Trilogy maintained their perfect record, moving to 6-0 with a decisive victory over Ghost Ballers.

Mike Bibby brought Ghost Ballers to within three points, 35-32 in the second half, but Trilogy exploded over the final stretch, going on a 16-4 run to win 51-36.

Bibby did what he could to help pull the upset, scoring a team-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Ricky Davis also scored 13 points but struggled to find his shooting stroke, going 4-of-13.

Ultimately, Ghost Ballers couldn't compete with the trio of James White, Rashad McCants and Al Harrington. The three players are the biggest reason for Trilogy's hot start, and that continued Sunday as they combined to score 44 points.

McCants had the hot hand, going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and hitting his only attempt from the four-point spot.

The BIG3 official Twitter account showed Kenyon Martin scoring his only two points with a thunderous dunk:

Between McCants' three-point shooting and Harrington and White's inside scoring, Trilogy will be difficult to beat when the playoffs begin.

3's Company Beat Power, 53-49

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

3's Company edged out Power in Sunday's closest matchup after coach Allen Iverson didn't show up to the game, per a BIG3 statement:

With his team down 48-43, Power's DeShawn Stevenson was fouled on a four-point attempt. He stepped to the charity stripe and connected on his free throw to make it a one-point game. Power then took a 49-48 lead following a layup by Rasual Butler.

DerMarr Johnson regrouped his troops during a timeout by 3's Company. Al Thornton responded with a layup to get 3's Company back on top, 50-49, and Andre Owens delivered the game-winner from beyond the arc.



Owens was the game's leading scorer (25 points), narrowly outpacing Cuttino Mobley, who scored 23 points for Power. Thornton was also a key player for 3's Company, coming off the bench to score 16 points in 23 minutes on the floor.

BIG3 stats are courtesy of TurboStats.com.