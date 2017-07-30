Seahawks' Malik McDowell Provides Injury Update After ATV Accident

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

An ATV accident has threatened Malik McDowell's rookie season, but a message to fans on Twitter ensures that the injury is not life- or career-threatening:

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle was injured in an accident a few weeks ago and did not report to camp. He was placed on the injured/did not report list and could potentially miss the entire season.

The Seahawks released this statement about the accident:

"Unfortunately, Malik McDowell was involved in a vehicular accident in which he suffered an injury during the NFL break period. As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there. Our medical people have been in constant communication with his physicians and have been monitoring the situation. At this point it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest. We consider this a long-term relationship and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik. We look forward to Malik's return to Seattle and will update you with any changes."

McDowell was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft and Seattle's first selection at No. 35 overall.

The Michigan State product excited scouts in the predraft process thanks to his size and length, measuring at 6'6" with 34 ¾-inch arms, per NFL.com. While there were some questions about his consistency, his upside remained high heading into the NFL.

While the Seahawks have quality options like Michael Bennett and Jarran Reed capable of filling in along the defensive line if McDowell is forced to miss the entire season, a lack of depth could be a problem. Third-round pick Nazair Jones could see extra playing time in his rookie year as a result of the injury.