Malik McDowell Involved in Vehicular Accident, Status for Season Uncertain

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday that second-round draft pick Malik McDowell was involved in a vehicular accident.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer reported McDowell suffered a concussion and facial injuries in the accident.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was unable to say whether or not the former Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle will be healthy enough to play in his rookie season, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. Carroll added that the accident occurred a few weeks ago, per Condotta.

However, despite Carroll's lack of clarity about McDowell's status, the player himself took to Twitter on Sunday to say he plans to join his teammates "in the next few days" and that his injuries are not "life or career threatening."

The News Tribune's Gregg Bell also shared comments from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson about McDowell's injury:

The Seahawks selected McDowell with the 35th overall pick to help replace Tony McDaniel, who signed with the New Orleans Saints.

McDowell finished with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his final year at Michigan State. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the third-best defensive lineman in the 2017 draft class.

Should McDowell be out for an extended period of time, Jarran Reed, a second-rounder in the 2016 draft, will almost certainly be one of Seattle's starting defensive tackle alongside Ahtyba Rubin.