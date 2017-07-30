Phil Taylor Defeats Peter Wright to Win 2017 Darts World Matchplay

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Phil Taylor's outrageous form continued as he defeated Peter Wright in the final of the 2017 Darts World Matchplay, winning 18-8 on Sunday.

The Power rolled back the years after annihilating Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis on his way to the title at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, England.

Snakebite attempted to rally midway through the battle, but Taylor turned on the style to prove he still has what it takes to be the very best.

PDC Darts shared the moment the new champion lifted the trophy:

The living legend was relaxed throughout the match as Taylor played some of the best darts of his career.

Taylor dominated the encounter, and he punished Wright for every mistake he made.

Snakebite immediately lost his throw in the opening leg, and Taylor was quickly in his rhythm as he settled down to the task.

Taylor claimed a 5-3 lead, and Wright was stressed as he tried to fight against the onslaught.

According to the PDC, Wright fashioned a three-dart average of 99.74, but Taylor threw 104.24 in a world-class performance.

The Power accelerated to 12-6, and Wright was on his knees as he conceded his throw four times.

PDC Darts highlighted Taylor's devastating finishing:

Taylor was playing with a huge smile on his face, but the steely determination of old was present as the rowdy Lancashire crowd sang his name with gusto.

The skilled play from the multiple world champion continued, and it was clear that his recent form was no fluke.

Wright temporarily held on to his opponent's coattails to stay in the contest, but Taylor was bright and breezy as he continued his onslaught.

Snakebite almost completed a number of 11-dart finishes, but he simply could not hit the doubles when required.

In comparison, Taylor was deadly, racing to 15-7 as he smelled blood towards the end of the battle.

Wright was clearly a beaten man at this point, looking to the heavens as his opponent landed the doubles at will.

Taylor won the final 18-8, and the legendary figure must now decide if he has it in him to chase one more world title.

The Power landed seven maximums on his way to the title, and in this form, there is no better player on the planet.

All stats via the PDC.