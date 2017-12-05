C.J. Fiedorowicz Placed on IR After Suffering 3rd Concussion of Season

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans placed tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The move will end Fiedorowicz's 2017 season.

Fiedorowicz suffered his third concussion of the year in Houston's 24-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

Fiedorowicz, 26, had a breakout season in 2016, catching 54 passes for 559 yards and four touchdowns. Coming into the year, he spoke to Deepi Sidhu of Texans.com about his desire to improve his production and make an impact in both the passing and running games:

"I've always built my game around being a dual-threat tight end. No one really likes blocking but you've got to want to block. You've got to want to do something for your team. I've always been the guy to set the edge or you know, stick my head in there on the run but I think these last two years I've really learned a lot in the passing game and I just want to be a dual-threat guy."



And given that Fiedorowicz has improved each season, expectations remain high for him going forward once he's able to return to the field.

His continual improvement has made him a crucial cog in the team's offense alongside wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, and running back Lamar Miller.

Losing Fiedorowicz will take away a crucial safety blanket for starting quarterback Tom Savage. While he's out of action, Stephen Anderson will likely step into the starting spot, with a concussion landing Ryan Griffin on injured reserve in November.