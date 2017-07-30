Bernhard Langer Tops Corey Pavin to Win 2017 Senior British Open

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Bernhard Langer was victorious at the 2017 Senior British Open, topping the leaderboard by three shots at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales, on Sunday.

The German veteran ended the competition on four under, carding a final round of one-over 72 to collect the trophy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

