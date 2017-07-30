    Bernhard Langer Tops Corey Pavin to Win 2017 Senior British Open

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    BRIDGEND, WALES - JULY 30: Bernhard Langer of Germany tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on July 30, 2017 in Bridgend, Wales. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
    Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

    Bernhard Langer was victorious at the 2017 Senior British Open, topping the leaderboard by three shots at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales, on Sunday.

    The German veteran ended the competition on four under, carding a final round of one-over 72 to collect the trophy.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

