    Yankees Trade for Jaime Garcia, Still Rumored to Target Sonny Gray

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JULY 28: Jaime Garcia #24 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on July 28, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees announced Sunday they acquired Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jaime Garcia.

    The Twins received pitchers Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell in return.

    Buster Olney of ESPN reported "talks will continue" between the Yankees and Oakland Athletics about starter Sonny Gray, while Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports noted that even "if a deal for Garcia is completed, Yankees still in the market for another starter, with Gray at the top of their list."

    Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggested "Garcia [is a] more reliable fifth starting pitcher than Caleb Smith. Gives Yankees [a] bit [of] leverage with Athletics to say they can go as is, not budge on Gray offer."

    Garcia, 31, would be an upgrade at the back of the New York rotation. He's 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 1.34 WHIP this season.

    But Gray would be the big catch. The Athletics ace has been excellent in 2017, going 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 16 starts and 97 innings. Plus, Gray is just 27 and under club control through the 2019 season. Those factors make him a valuable potential addition.

    Of course, they also make him a great asset for Oakland. As Sherman noted:

    "For their leverage, A's officials have pointed out that Gray is under control through the 2019 season and, thus, if they do not receive what they believe is a fair return, they would simply hold on to him now and market him again in the offseason.

    "However, the broad sentiment outside of the A's front office was explained by one NL official, who said in a text: 'He's definitely getting moved. The A's would be crazy to hold him given how well he's pitching.'"

    With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees seem like they're in the running to land both Gray and Garcia as they look to make a push for the postseason.

