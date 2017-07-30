Aaron Judge's Jersey from Yankees Debut Sold for $157,366 at Auction

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Aaron Judge's New York Yankees Major League Baseball debut jersey has been sold at auction for $157,366.

As Darren Rovell of ESPN reported, Steiner Sports held the sale, and the winning offer was made Sunday.

The price paid makes Judge's jersey the costliest from any of the United States' four main sports in the last 15 years, with Stephen Curry's jersey from the 2017 NBA Finals previously the most expensive at $135,060.

Memorabilia centered around Judge is proving to be particularly popular among buyers.

In July, a rookie card the 25-year-old signed sold on eBay for more than $14,000, while the jersey he wore when hitting his maiden career grand slam was purchased for $45,578.

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Speaking to Dave Caldwell of the Guardian, sports business consultant Joe Favorito commented on Judge's popularity and how he's managed to capture fans' attention.

"Derek Jeter found a way to balance, and I think you will see that with Aaron and his team as well," he said. "Could it be millions? Certainly. Does he have to keep performing? Absolutely. There is nothing more valuable to a brand than steak and sizzle, and he certainly has the beef."

The MLB Twitter feed showcased why he's such a force in the baseball world:

Judge has enjoyed a tremendous rookie season, batting .305 with 33 home runs and 74 RBI to go along with a .428 on-base percentage. He's already topped the previous best home run haul for a Yankees debutant; Joe DiMaggio smashed 29 in 1936.

Judge is earning an annual salary of $544,500 from the New York franchise.