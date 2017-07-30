    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Neymar, Fresh Andre Gomes Rumours

    Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted he still sees Neymar as part of his plans for the upcoming season despite continued links with Paris Saint-Germain.

    Speaking after Neymar helped Barcelona to a 3-2 pre-season win over rivals Real Madrid, Valverde dismissed suggestions that the Brazilian was set to make an imminent switch to the French capital.

    "I always try to talk about things that happen rather than things that might happen," he said, per Steve Brenner of MailOnline. "We are going to wait. From my perspective, we have Neymar in our team, we count on him and we have to see. I don't want to speculate about Neymar. I see him in the same place I have seen him recently—on the pitch with us."

    As noted in the report, Neymar has been linked with a world-record move to PSG this summer.

    Neymar has been strongly linked with a move to PSG.
    According to Sport, Barcelona and PSG have started negotiations over the deal, although the Blaugrana will not sell for a penny less than Neymar's €222 million release clause. 

    "So what do PSG want to negotiate?" Sport's report added. "They want to make the deal an official transfer. A sale, like [Luis] Figo to Real Madrid under Joan Gaspart's presidency."

    Sergio Ramos, skipper of Barcelona's great rivals, offered his candid thoughts on the prospect of Neymar moving on:

    A move out of Spain would undoubtedly be a relief for La Liga defenders, as Neymar has tormented plenty of them since he arrived at the club from Santos in 2013. Now he's among Barca's key men and arguably one of the best players in the world.

    Losing him would be a major blow for Barcelona and especially Valverde at the start of his first season in charge at the Camp Nou. But if PSG match the buyout clause in Neymar's contract and the player is keen on the move, there's little the Blaugrana can do.

         

    Andre Gomes Up for Sale

    Andre Gomes of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the Copa Del Rey Final between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Vicente Calderon stadium on May 27, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    According to Ramiro Aldunate of Marca, Barcelona will consider selling midfielder Andre Gomes this summer.

    Aldunate noted that Arda Turan is proving tough to move on in the window, and as a result, Barca may seek to sell another fringe player in Gomes.

    "The Catalan club's hope had been to cash in on Turan, as they have too many midfielders and they were looking to bring in some spending money, but the lack of interest in the Turk could see them accept one of the offers they've received for Gomes," said Aldunate.

    Gomes struggled last season after a big-money move from Valencia to the Blaugrana. Still, sports journalist Rafael Hernandez believes the Portugal international may yet come good:

    During his time with Valencia, Gomes was outstanding. The 24-year-old operated in different positions, regularly left defenders rooted with his slick dribbling and made contributions in the final third. At Barcelona, those attributes were scarcely seen during the 2016-17 season.

    Even so, it would be a shock if Barcelona had given up on Gomes after a solitary campaign and were looking to cash in. After a season of adapting at the Camp Nou, he should be much more effective in the months to come.

