MLB Trades 2017: Breaking Down Teams Who Netted Biggest Deadline Gains

There is still a lot to be done before Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline passes, but some teams have already done the leg work and are gearing up for a late-season push into the postseason.

With the likes of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray and even Justin Verlander reportedly being shopped around, a lot could change for multiple teams before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline. Let's take a look at some teams that have already acquired the talent they needed to improve and become threats in their respective divisions.

Chicago Cubs

After winning the World Series last season, expectations were high for the Chicago Cubs to become a dynasty, competing in and winning multiple championship games. But in 2017, the fairytale story begun to go off script.

With a losing record at the All-Star break, the Cubs looked doomed to return to their old ways of mediocrity and losing. However, a move to trade for left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox was a big step in the right direction.

Per Phil Rogers of MLB.com:

Quintana is one of the more underrated pitchers in the MLB today and has already proved his worth in small sample sizes with his new team. With a 2-1 record in his past three starts, including a 2.37 ERA, Quintana is looking to take the Cubs back into postseason play in coming months, even if he's not considered an ace.

The Cubs traded two prospects to the White Sox, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease and Class A infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. While their talent levels are undeniable, potential doesn't always translate to the big league field.

With Quintana, Chicago will have additional help in steering the franchise back to winning ways en route with the hopes of defending their World Series title.

New York Yankees



The trade season is far from over for the Yankees, who are in negotiations for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray, despite the trade with Oakland being on the verge of falling through, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.

But this isn't about thinking about what could happen before the non-waiver trade deadline. Let's reflect on what the Yankees have already accomplished to improve themselves, not only for a playoff push but also for years to come.



New York has established a winning attitude inside of the locker room for the first time in a few years thanks to rookie sensation Aaron Judge. But Judge hasn't been the reason for the Yankees' latest turnaround after the team began to fall off pace earlier in July.

The White Sox traded some of their bullpen in pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees, along with Todd Frazier, while Chicago acquired outfielder Blake Rutherford and the Yankees' 2016 first-round pick. In his first five appearances for New York, Kahnle hasn't allowed a run.

Give credit where credit is due. The Yankees are serious about getting back into win-now mode, and they're accumulating the proper assets to do so. Only time will tell whether these deals—or any future trades—will have paid off.