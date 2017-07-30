Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly ready to hand in a transfer request in an attempt to push through a move to Manchester City this summer.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, the Chilean will inform manager Arsene Wenger of his willingness to move to the Etihad Stadium when he returns to training this week. Mullock noted that Sanchez has delayed his return to north London due to an illness.

"Sources in South America insist that the illness is genuine, and not a sign that the 28-year-old is using underhand tactics to agitate for a move," noted Mullock. "But Sanchez wants to link up again with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola."

Mullock's piece suggested that Sanchez has already "priced himself out" of a possible move to Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain with his wage demands of £400,000 a week.

As noted by Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News, Wenger has been adamant that Sanchez will stay at the Emirates this summer:

Sanchez has just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, with speculation swirling over a possible switch.

The Gunners relied heavily on Sanchez last season, although the Chile international relished the responsibility. He is a creator of chances and a scorer of goals, as well as being a tremendous worker. When he's on form, the 28-year-old sets the tempo for the rest of the team.

Losing the striker to Manchester City would represent a major blow for Arsenal, and it would be understandable if the Gunners opted to resist any pursuit from their rivals up north. However, if a massive bid did come in for a player who clearly wants out of the club, it would be tempting to take and look ahead.

Everton to Intensify Olivier Giroud Interest

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, Everton will intensify their interest in Olivier Giroud this week.

"The France international wants to see where he stands at the Emirates before deciding on his next port of call," Moxley noted. "But [Ronald] Koeman is in the market for a target man—and Giroud is the one at the top of his list—and he needs an answer as to whether the Gunners frontman will join in a £25 million deal."

Arsenal landed Alexandre Lacazette earlier in the window, casting more doubt over the future of Giroud, who started just 11 Premier League games last term.

As noted by WhoScored.com, he's earned a reputation as something of a impact man off the bench:

However, after spending so much money on Lacazette, Giroud will likely be even more limited in his opportunities next season. That's far from ideal for a player who will be keen to show what he can do on a consistent basis ahead of next summer's FIFA World Cup.

Everton have been active in the transfer window this summer and look poised for an exciting season. Theirs is a project Giroud would potentially be excited by, especially if the Toffees offer him reassurances about regular football.