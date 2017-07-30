MLB Trade Deadline 2017: Examining Teams in Need of Upgrades for Playoff Push

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline fast approaching, general managers are frantically making phone calls to acquire talent for their respective teams ahead of the playoff push.

Some moves have already been made, most notably by the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks, but the deadline is always the time for the most activity to take place.

Here is a look at two teams that could make some moves ahead of the deadline in order to have a realistic shot at making a deep run in the postseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Even with star pitcher Clayton Kershaw out, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still the team to beat in MLB. But just because they are having a historic season in July doesn't mean that will translate into the postseason.

The Dodgers lineup is pretty solid—as is its rotation and bullpen. But L.A. shouldn't be comfortable with just being good enough. And with that, the team's interest in trading for a solid pitcher to plug into the rotation has only grown in the week leading up to Monday's deadline.

The most common name being floated around in Dodgers trade rumors has been Yu Darvish, although Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Saturday that a deal between the Dodgers and the pitcher's Texas Rangers may be out of the question.

It makes sense the Dodgers don't want to sacrifice their farm system for an opportunity to get a little better this year, seeing as they are 73-31, but adding Darvish to their staff could only help their rotation, even though he has struggled with an ERA of 7.20 in his past five starts.

If the Dodgers can't get Darvish, there is still the slim chance of them trading for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray, as reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Even if the Dodgers can't come to terms on a deal that benefits them without sacrificing their future, they would still be sitting pretty past the trade deadline heading into October.

New York Yankees

More so than the emergence of star rookie Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are back to their winning ways in 2017 with an opportunity to compete for a pennant.

Even with a record of 56-46, the Yankees have some glaring holes on their roster, particularly in the rotation. The best arm on the trade market, without much argument, is Gray. The Dodgers seem to be on the outside looking in on this deal, with Morosi saying they have their attention focused on Darvish and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, which has given the Yankees an advantage heading into the deadline.

Having said that, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported Saturday that the deal for Gray may be in jeopardy because of Oakland's high asking price.

Is Gray worth giving up young talent and solid contributors? It depends upon which person you ask. Gray is under contract until 2019, so he's more than just a half-season rental. He has gone 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts in in his past six starts, according to ESPN.com.

Without the addition of another starting-caliber pitcher, the Yankees have a limited ceiling this postseason. But perhaps it's a good idea to sacrifice in the short term by keeping assets to re-establish themselves among the sport's elite franchises.