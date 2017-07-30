MLB Trade Deadline 2017: Date, Time and Latest Rumors on Top Names

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. ET, and teams are scrambling to make last-minute deals.

The New York Yankees traded for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jaime Garcia on Sunday morning, and based on rumors from the game's best news-breaking reporters, we'll see more transactions before the weekend is over.

Here's a look at some trade rumors that dropped on Sunday involving a few of the biggest names on the block.

Yu Darvish

It seems like a matter of "if" and not "when" Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish gets traded to a playoff contender before the deadline.

According to TR Sullivan of MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are in on the Darvish sweepstakes, and there is a third mystery team involved:





Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News speculates that team might be Cleveland:

However, Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Yankees are not showing significant interest in Darvish:

Given that the Yankees look like they are closing in on Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray (see below), it looks like the race for Darvish will be between the Dodgers and the mystery team Sullivan mentioned.

Because Darvish is a free agent after this season, the Rangers have incentive to trade him away for top prospects as opposed to potentially losing him for just a compensation draft pick.

Therefore, expect a deal to get done. L.A. has been mentioned as a possible destination numerous times over the past few days, but if Grant's intuition is correct, then Cleveland is an interesting landing spot as well.

Both teams have weathered significant injuries to their starting rotations over the last couple of seasons, and Darvish would be a steady presence to fill a spot for either playoff contender.

Sonny Gray

According to Buster Olney, the New York Yankees are still interested in Sonny Gray despite the Garcia trade, and one of his sources believes a deal will be completed:

Gray has had a good year in Oakland after an inconsistent 2016 campaign was hindered by injuries. For the season, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97.0 innings pitched.

Remarkably, Gray's 3.43 ERA this year is actually the second-worst mark of his five-year career. Over the course of his first three seasons in Oakland, Gray had a 33-20 record with a 2.88 ERA, per Baseball Reference. He also finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2015.

The Gray addition would give the Yankees six proven starters. Obviously, not all of them can start in the postseason provided they make it, but it's a good problem for New York to have, as the Yanks would have the flexibility to choose from many pitchers for the starting rotation and bullpen.

Zach Britton

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a sizable prospect haul in return for closer Zach Britton:

Britton was the best closer in baseball last season, as he shut down opposing hitters to the tune of a microscopic 0.54 ERA. His efforts were so remarkable that he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting and 11th in the MVP race.

However, 2017 has been a different story, as Britton missed two months with a forearm strain. His injury and time away have contributed to a 3.50 ERA this season as he works his way back into form.

Still, this is the best (or second-best, if you prefer the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen) closer in the game when healthy. He'd be a great asset to any team's bullpen.

Furthermore, numerous playoff contenders have struggling pens, including the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies. It's hard not seeing one of them making a play for Britton before the deadline.