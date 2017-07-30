Eric Bledsoe, Josh Jackson, Pick Thought to Meet Kyrie Irving Trade Price

Jack Arent/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking a king's ransom in exchange for Kyrie Irving, and one league source told Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon he believes the Phoenix Suns have the assets necessary to facilitate a deal.

On Saturday, the source said if the Suns were to offer point guard Eric Bledsoe, No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson and the Miami Heat's 2018 first-round pick, it would be enough to net Phoenix the four-time All-Star.

"If that deal (Bledsoe, Miami first-rounder and Jackson) for Irving was there, it'd be done by now," he said, per Vardon.

It's not a surprise Cleveland would be enticed by that collection of assets.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Friday the Cavaliers are seeking a package similar to the one the Denver Nuggets extracted from the New York Knicks for Carmelo Anthony in 2011, while his colleague Zach Lowe first reported Cleveland wanted to build a deal around "a blue-chip young player."

However, that deal appears unlikely, barring a change in the Suns' thinking.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro and ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, the Suns have made Jackson off limits in trade talks.

For now, the Cavs will continue to scour the market for a deal that's to their liking after Wojnarowski reported six teams, including the Suns, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, have submitted offers.