    Eric Bledsoe, Josh Jackson, Pick Thought to Meet Kyrie Irving Trade Price

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jack Arent/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking a king's ransom in exchange for Kyrie Irving, and one league source told Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon he believes the Phoenix Suns have the assets necessary to facilitate a deal. 

    On Saturday, the source said if the Suns were to offer point guard Eric Bledsoe, No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson and the Miami Heat's 2018 first-round pick, it would be enough to net Phoenix the four-time All-Star. 

    "If that deal (Bledsoe, Miami first-rounder and Jackson) for Irving was there, it'd be done by now," he said, per Vardon. 

    It's not a surprise Cleveland would be enticed by that collection of assets. 

    ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Friday the Cavaliers are seeking a package similar to the one the Denver Nuggets extracted from the New York Knicks for Carmelo Anthony in 2011, while his colleague Zach Lowe first reported Cleveland wanted to build a deal around "a blue-chip young player."

    However, that deal appears unlikely, barring a change in the Suns' thinking.

    According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro and ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, the Suns have made Jackson off limits in trade talks. 

    For now, the Cavs will continue to scour the market for a deal that's to their liking after Wojnarowski reported six teams, including the Suns, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, have submitted offers. 

