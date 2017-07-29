Blake Bortles' 5 Interceptions at Practice Cause of Concern for Doug Marrone

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters he was "concerned" after quarterback Blake Bortles tossed five interceptions at a training camp practice Saturday.

"I think any time someone doesn't perform to what you want to do you're concerned about it," Marrone said, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "He's not the only one that's out there. There's some good things.

"We're going to look at it. We're going to look at those plays. If there's any struggle or things we don't like, then obviously we're going to be smart enough to throw that crap out."

Voluminous turnover woes are nothing new for Bortles.

The 25-year-old tossed 17 interceptions as a rookie and a league-high 18 in 2015 before throwing another 16 last season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Bortles and Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers are the only quarterbacks with at least 50 interceptions in that span.

The difference, though, is Rivers has thrown 93 touchdowns dating back to 2014, while Bortles has managed 69.

If he can't snap out of that three-year funk and flash more discipline in the pocket this fall, the Jaguars may think about finding a new quarterback, with Bortles' contract set to expire after the 2018 season.