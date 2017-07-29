Cole Hamels Trade Reportedly Not Being Seriously Discussed by Rangers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are "not engaged in serious trade talks" regarding ace Cole Hamels with two days remaining until the non-waiver trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

That echoes a report from FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman on July 19 that stated the Rangers had "no thought" of dealing Hamels.

Hamels would undoubtedly be the hottest commodity the pitching market had to offer if he was available, considering he's under team control in 2018 and has been lights-out lately.

In 33.1 innings this month, Hamels has posted a 3.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 25 strikeouts and six walks.

Those numbers have been especially encouraging since the 33-year-old southpaw spent two months on the shelf due to an oblique injury.

But while Hamels is reportedly staying put, the Rangers appear intent on parting ways with walk-year pitcher Yu Darvish.

According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Rangers are "confident they will get [a] quality trade for Darvish" and have told interested parties "they will move him."