Mikey Garcia Defeats Adrien Broner via Unanimous Decision

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Mikey Garcia got everything he wanted out of his fight with Adrien Broner Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia showcased his overall talent for a national, prime-time audience, earned a nice payday and won by a wide, unanimous decision.

Rappler.com's Ryan Songalia provided the cards:

Showtime Boxing relayed the announcement of the winner:

Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) looked lost for long stretches of the super lightweight fight, while Garcia's (37-0, 30 KOs) technique, volume and accuracy proved overwhelming at times. Boxing journalist Andreas Hale summed up Broner's problems in the bout:

Broner's inability or unwillingness to let his hands go put a damper on the action. The 28-year-old from Cincinnati found himself trapped on the ropes on numerous occasions and took far too many shots to the body, preventing him from being as effective as he could be later in the bout.

The non-title fight was a crossroads for both fighters.

Garcia needed a fight against a big-name opponent to propel him to the next level. A nearly two-and-a-half year layoff from the sport because of a contract dispute bogged down his career, but his display against Broner should definitely earn him respect among fans and promoters as he looks to advance.

Legal trouble and issues making weight in recent fights had led some to cast off Broner, a four-division world champion. He easily made weight for this bout and promised renewed focus on his career, but he didn't do nearly enough to best Garcia, who looked the part of a star, per Showtime Boxing:

The early rounds were predictably tactical, with both fighters doing more to feel each other out than actually punching. Broner's counterpunching looked strong, especially on a pair of counter hooks in the first, but he didn't do much with his jab.

Garcia was more willing to let his hands go and really started to find his range at the end of the third round. He did well to cut the ring off from Broner, forcing him to fight in uncomfortable positions.

Though Broner smiled after a couple of barrages, as if to tell Garcia his power hadn't followed him to this higher weight class, Ring's Mike Coppinger noted he was losing the early rounds on the cards:

Garcia did well to keep the pressure on Broner, commanding the ring and biding his time until he spotted his openings. Broner, who does some of his best work flat-footed and simply timing his opponents, rarely looked comfortable.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix pointed out one big reason Broner couldn't conjure up some of his trademark counters:

As the fight wore on, it became more apparent to Broner's corner that he needed to get on the front foot. However, he didn't look comfortable instigating the action, and Garcia was able to pick him apart. The 29-year-old fighting out of Oxnard was simply in impeccable form, doing well to mix body shots with punches to the head.

The normally all-business Garcia even had time to let some personality into his performance, per Bad Left Hook's Tom Craze:

Despite the seeming lack of a defining strategy, the crowd stayed engaged in the fight and really got into it when Broner finally started going for broke at the end of the ninth round.

It certainly made for much more entertaining boxing, as Broner's power shone through on a few occasions. A stinging jab at the beginning of the 10th snapped Garcia's head back, and a couple of hooks to the body in the round prior were precise and powerful.

Garcia did well to keep his wits about him, though, doubling up on the jab and displaying phenomenal footwork. His overall skill and composure were able to see him through to a convincing victory.

Mannix pointed out the obvious next bout for Garcia:

Terence "Bud" Crawford is perhaps the best talent in the sport, but a fight against the Garcia who came out Saturday night would almost undoubtedly be a challenge for the Nebraska native.

It's difficult to see where Broner goes from here. He didn't show much against Garcia, and it could be difficult for him to convince people he can put on the kind of show that made him one of the more famous names in the sport at one time.