Zack Cozart Placed on 10-Day DL with Quad Injury

The Cincinnati Reds have placed shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day disabled list with a quad injury.

The team announced the move Saturday and noted it called up right-handed pitcher Kevin Shackelford from Triple-A to take Cozart's spot on the 25-man roster.

Cozart had been held out of Cincinnati's lineup each of the past three games. He was removed in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees after limping while running the bases when he was inserted as a pinch hitter.

An All-Star for the first time in his career this season, Cozart is on pace to set career highs with a .317 batting average, .402 on-base percentage and .568 slugging percentage. He's one of six players in the Reds' lineup with at least 10 homers.

Cozart is due to become a free agent this offseason and could command a big multi-year deal if he puts together a strong finish to 2017 upon his return.

The Reds can turn to Jose Peraza as their starting shortstop until Cozart returns. They also have Arismendy Alcantara on the roster to back up Peraza.