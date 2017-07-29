Argentina, Uruguay Announce Bid to Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

ANDRES LARROVERE/Getty Images

Argentina and Uruguay have presented a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The two South American nations officially submitted their proposal on Saturday, per AS and Sport reporter Vero Brunati (h/t Roy Nemer of Mundo Albiceleste):

The two countries agreed to press on with the proposal on Wednesday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC).

The report noted one factor the bid team hopes will sway the vote their way: Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930.

Brazil's struggles before and after it staged the 2014 edition of the World Cup, however, could hinder this bid: "Politicians will face questions about potentially spending billions on football stadiums. South American neighbour Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics and was roundly criticised for building 'white elephant' sports venues and ignoring run-down schools and hospitals."

Whatever the perception of their bid, Argentina and Uruguay can expect to face stiff competition to play hosts in 13 years' time. For one thing, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said a European country should preside over the tournament and stated his intention to block a bid by China, per Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph.

Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Another report by Rumsby detailed how FIFA, world football's governing body, had given China hope by relaxing the rotation rule that would have banned an Asian country from hosting the tournament eight years after it will take place in Qatar.

Meanwhile, further Asian interest could come from North and South Korea. The latter's president, Moon Jae-in, last month met with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and suggested a co-hosts arrangement with the North, according to the Guardian.

Competition will naturally be fraught for the right to host the World Cup. Yet Argentina and Uruguay have moved decisively while proposals from European and Asian countries look to still be in the formative stages.