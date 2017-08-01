Chicago Cubs: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

Chicago Cubs: Final 2017 Trade Deadline GradesAugust 1, 2017
Months ago, MLB observers didn't anticipate the Chicago Cubs needing a big deadline boost to keep pace in the National League Central.
The young champions were supposed to get better and realize their dynasty potential. Instead, they entered the All-Star at 43-45, trailing the upstart Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games.
Rather than waiting until July 31, they reached a blockbuster agreement with their crosstown rivals during the midseason intermission. Starting the summer's trade activity with a bang, the Cubs sent a package led by their two best prospects (outfielder Eloy Jimenez and starting pitcher Dylan Cease) for the Chicago White Sox for Jose Quintana.
While the southpaw—who has allowed five runs in three starts since the trade—can't take all the credit, the Cubs now hold a 2.5-game lead over the Brewers. Yet that didn't stop them from also adding Alex Avila and Justin Wilson before Monday's non-waiver deadline.
How do the Cubs' repeat hopes look entering August? Here's a breakdown of their deadline activity.
Big Trade No. 1: Jose Quintana
To Cubs: SP Jose Quintana
To Chicago White Sox: OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease, 1B Matt Rose and 2B Bryant Flete
Pitching isn't cheap.
Quintana isn't properly respected as an ace among casual fans, and he wielded a 4.49 with the White Sox in 16 first-half starts. The Cubs nevertheless paid full price for a 28-year-old stud with a 3.49 career ERA and the sixth-best WAR among all starting pitchers since 2013.
"It's definitely an injection," Maddon said after the Quintana trade, per ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers. "There's definitely energy involved. It's more believable with him around here right now. It's wonderful to know if you need something you're able to get it. It's not just plugging holes, it's about reinforcing the whole thing."
An incredibly team-friendly contract cemented his status as a valuable trade commodity. The Cubs accordingly paid a steep price to fortify their current and future rotation. Jimenez and Cease, respectively, rank No. 7 and 67 on MLB.com's updated prospect rankings.
Jimenez can fill the Cubbies with regret by reaching his sky-high power ceiling, but Quintana offers front-line rotation help through 2020. Pairing him with a killer young position-player core should keep them afloat as a perennial title contender.
Grade: A
Big Trade No. 2: Justin Wilson and Alex Avila
To Cubs: C Alex Avila and RP Justin Wilson
To Detroit Tigers: 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario, SS Isaac Paredes and cash or player to be named later
The Cubs still had two smaller needs to address after acquiring Quintana. Miguel Montero's release created a catching opening behind Willson Contreras, and the bullpen lacked a standout southpaw.
They solved both minor issues by attaining Alex Avila and Justin Wilson from the Detroit Tigers, as they officially announced on Monday morning.
A veteran reserve such as A.J. Ellis or Rene Rivera would have plugged the hole, but Avila adds an impact bat to their bench. Despite hitting .158 with no extra-base hits during a sharp July swoon, the 30-year-old left Detroit with an .869 OPS.
Wilson was the deal's true prize anyway. He has registered a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 40.1 innings. Although tough on lefties, he's even better against opposing righties, who have hit .131 against him this season.
He also has one more year of arbitration remaining, meaning the Cubs have two chances to swing for a championship with Quintana and Wilson complementing a potent lineup.
Once again, they paid a high price by relinquishing corner infielder Jeimer Candelario, their top prospect remaining after dealing Jimenez and Cease. MLB.com ranked him No. 92 in their overall top 100, which no longer features any Cubs.
Yet Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant made him expendable. He and shortstop Isaac Paredes will provide much more value to an aging Tigers organization which needed young hitters, so this trade initially looks like a win-win for both sides.
Grade: A
The Missed Opportunities
As contenders scrambled to complete transactions on Monday afternoon, the Cubs gave Steve Bartman a World Series ring.
MLB.com's Carrie Muskat displayed the shiny jewelry on Twitter hours before other contenders made last-second additions. Having completed all of their assignments, the Cubs sat back and watched the madness unfold.
They solved each need with one of the best available options. With hours left to freely negotiate, they had nothing left to discuss.
Although the champions remained linked to starters after nabbing Quintana, John Lackey halted that chatter by authoring a 3.27 ERA in four July starts. The lineup has no true weak link, as their worst offensive contributors (Addison Russell and Jason Heyward) provide elite defense.
To find their missed opportunity, one must travel back to last summer, when they balked at sending Kyle Schwarber to the New York Yankees for Andrew Miller. In hindsight, they would have benefited from holstering the elite southpaw through 2018 instead of dealing Gleyber Torres for Aroldis Chapman.
They then could have kept Candelario around as insurance or exchanged him for a starting pitcher this winter. Then again, they then might not have traded Jorge Soler—who has floundered this season—to the Kansas City Royals for closer Wade Davis.
The 24-year-old Schwarber isn't a bust just because of his .187 batting average, but he's more likely to be the next Mike Napoli than Mike Piazza. Chapman led them to an elusive title, so Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein shouldn't lose any sleep over his decisions.
Projecting Trade Impact
Starting pitcher? Check? Backup catcher? Got it. Left-handed reliever? Done.
After restocking their roster, the Cubs are ready to defend their crown.
Slowly gaining control of the NL Central, these reinforcements should elevate them to another division crown. Quintana has enjoyed the National League so far, submitting a 2.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in three starts since the mid-July blockbuster.
If they prevail, they're on a National League Division Series collision course with the Washington Nationals. The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers could await in the next round, meaning they would combat left-handed superstars Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger.
Quintana and Wilson will certainly help. The Nats and Dodgers aren't likely to go away next year, and neither will Chicago's two new southpaws. Their contract status is especially important since Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis will enter free agency this offseason.
Although the Dodgers bolstered their status as NL favorites by acquiring Yu Darvish, the Cubs at least hold a respectable claim to the throne. Middling first half aside, they're not abdicating the title scene anytime soon.
Final Trade Deadline Grade
The Cubs spared no expense to strengthen their roster. As a result, they once again resemble one of baseball's premier squads.
Epstein and Co. also ransacked a farm system once littered with talent. After flipping Jimenez, Candelario and Paredes, they're putting all their faith in their current core staying healthy and productive for the long haul.
That's not a bad gambit. Ben Zobrist, Jon Jay and now Avila are their only big league position players older than 27, so the Cubs are banking on not needing any offensive reinforcements for multiple years.
Chicago would earn an A+ if not for losing Jimenez in the process. The 20-year-old flaunts a superstar ceiling, leading MLB.com's scouting report to compare his upside to Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
But no ace was available for free. The Cubs will have no regrets if they hoist another banner.
Final Grade: A