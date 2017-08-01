Chicago Cubs: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

0 of 5

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Months ago, MLB observers didn't anticipate the Chicago Cubs needing a big deadline boost to keep pace in the National League Central.

The young champions were supposed to get better and realize their dynasty potential. Instead, they entered the All-Star at 43-45, trailing the upstart Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games.

Rather than waiting until July 31, they reached a blockbuster agreement with their crosstown rivals during the midseason intermission. Starting the summer's trade activity with a bang, the Cubs sent a package led by their two best prospects (outfielder Eloy Jimenez and starting pitcher Dylan Cease) for the Chicago White Sox for Jose Quintana.

While the southpaw—who has allowed five runs in three starts since the trade—can't take all the credit, the Cubs now hold a 2.5-game lead over the Brewers. Yet that didn't stop them from also adding Alex Avila and Justin Wilson before Monday's non-waiver deadline.

How do the Cubs' repeat hopes look entering August? Here's a breakdown of their deadline activity.