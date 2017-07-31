MLB Trade Deadline 2017: B.S. Meter, Predictions on Last-Minute Rumors

0 of 7

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

A never-ceasing supply of information has bombarded MLB fans before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. Some rumors will prepare onlookers for upcoming moves. Others are just a load of malarkey.

Any hot-stove savant must study the landscape carefully to sniff out the baseless gossip from the noteworthy nuggets. This goes beyond the obvious first step of not falling for a phony Twitter account.

Following the right sources is crucial. So is staying informed and reading between the lines instead of taking one sentence out of context.

The rumor mill was in overdrive during the weekend. Friday's scoop turned moot Saturday, and Sunday spun an entirely different tale. While nobody should take rumors for gospel, some trade gossip will enhance fans' understanding of teams' interests and ongoing negotiations.

Let's look at some of baseball's recent rumors to decipher the telling tidbits from the red herrings.