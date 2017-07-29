    Justin Wilson a Trade Target for Nationals, Among Multiple Suitors for RP

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 21: Justin Wilson #38 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game on July 21, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 6-3. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The Washington Nationals are among a large group of teams in contact with the Detroit Tigers about relief pitcher Justin Wilson ahead of Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

    On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported there are "about eight teams," including the Nats, keeping tabs on Wilson, but it doesn't appear a deal is imminent at this stage.

    The 29-year-old left-handed reliever has enjoyed a terrific season in high-leverage roles for Detroit, first as a setup man and more recently as the team's closer. He's posted a 2.75 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 39.1 innings across 41 appearances.

    Wilson has been a target of trade speculation since the offseason. He said earlier this month he hoped to remain with the Tigers, but he also took pride in the number of teams showing interest in him, per George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press.

    "It's great to be wanted," Wilson said. "Like I've said from the get-go, I'd like to stay and win here and if that's not the case I'd like to go win somewhere else."

    The Fresno State product, who previously made stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees, owns a 3.21 career ERA since breaking into the majors in 2012.

    Washington being among the interested teams doesn't come as a surprise. It currently ranks third in baseball in starter ERA (3.56), but 29th in reliever ERA (5.17) and the team's save percentage (63.2) sits 20th, according to ESPN.com.

    The Nationals already acquired Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics leading up to the deadline. Picking up Wilson would go a long way in totally revamping the late innings as the NL East leaders look toward a potential deep playoff run.

    Related

      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Report: LAD Won't Give Up Top Prospects for Ace

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jays Place Tulo on DL with Ankle Injury

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      New CBA Could Deter Big Spenders

      J.J. Cooper
      via BaseballAmerica.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Get 6th Straight with Win Over Giants

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com