Justin Wilson a Trade Target for Nationals, Among Multiple Suitors for RP

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are among a large group of teams in contact with the Detroit Tigers about relief pitcher Justin Wilson ahead of Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported there are "about eight teams," including the Nats, keeping tabs on Wilson, but it doesn't appear a deal is imminent at this stage.

The 29-year-old left-handed reliever has enjoyed a terrific season in high-leverage roles for Detroit, first as a setup man and more recently as the team's closer. He's posted a 2.75 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 39.1 innings across 41 appearances.

Wilson has been a target of trade speculation since the offseason. He said earlier this month he hoped to remain with the Tigers, but he also took pride in the number of teams showing interest in him, per George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press.

"It's great to be wanted," Wilson said. "Like I've said from the get-go, I'd like to stay and win here and if that's not the case I'd like to go win somewhere else."

The Fresno State product, who previously made stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees, owns a 3.21 career ERA since breaking into the majors in 2012.

Washington being among the interested teams doesn't come as a surprise. It currently ranks third in baseball in starter ERA (3.56), but 29th in reliever ERA (5.17) and the team's save percentage (63.2) sits 20th, according to ESPN.com.

The Nationals already acquired Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics leading up to the deadline. Picking up Wilson would go a long way in totally revamping the late innings as the NL East leaders look toward a potential deep playoff run.