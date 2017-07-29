MLB Trades 2017: Grading Top Moves Before Deadline Ends

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It would not be surprising if there was a flurry of activity prior to the trade deadline July 31, but a number of key trades that are likely to impact the pennant races have already taken place.

In this piece, we look at the major trades and provide grades for the teams involved in those deals.

Quintana to Chicago Cubs

After a disappointing first half of the season that saw the Chicago Cubs struggle to a losing record at the All-Star break, the defending world champions made a big move by acquiring left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox.

While the deal made sense because the Cubs needed a starting pitching upgrade and the White Sox are rebuilding for future success, it was still shocking to see the two Chicago teams complete a trade with each other.

The Cubs sent two top prospects to the White Sox, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease. Class A infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete also went to the White Sox to complete the deal.

Quintana has a 2-1 record with a 2.37 earned-run average in three starts with the Cubs, and he has struck out 25 hitters in 19 innings with a 0.895 WHIP.

Cubs: A-minus. Quintana is a sharp and dependable starter who provides a major upgrade to the pitching staff.

White Sox: B-plus. The White Sox are trying to build a team that will be competitive in 2019 and 2020. There are no guarantees that Jimenez and Cease will turn into stars, but general manager Rick Hahn is following his game plan and making smart moves.

Diamondbacks acquire slugger Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the top Wild Card slot in the National League, and they made a huge move to bolster that position when they traded for outfielder J.D. Martinez of the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers received infield prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King from Arizona.

Martinez had been the subject of trade speculation for weeks before the two teams completed the deal July 19. Martinez appears to be a strong fit for the Diamondbacks as he has already belted four home runs and driven in 11 runs in his first five games with the team.

Lugo has been productive at the Double-A level, while Alcantara has also fit that description while playing at the High-A level. King is an 18-year-old playing in the rookie league.

The Diamondbacks wanted to acquire a strong power hitter to help out slugger Paul Goldschmidt (21 home runs and 75 runs batted in), and they have found their man in Martinez.

Diamondbacks: B-plus. Martinez can hit home runs in bunches.

Tigers: B. Nice haul for Tigers, but all of these prospects must continue to develop.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Yankees get Robertson, Kanhle and Frazier from White Sox

The Yankees were fading in mid-July when they engaged the rebuilding White Sox in a trade that upgraded their bullpen and gave them a home-run hitting third baseman who could make their lineup more productive.

The White Sox sent relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees along with Todd Frazier, while Chicago acquired outfielder Blake Rutherford, the Yankees' 2016 first-round pick. The White Sox also picked up left-handed pitching prospect Ian Clarkin, minor league outfielder Tito Polo and reliever Tyler Clippard.

Robertson is a hard-throwing right-hander who had been successful with the Yankees in his earlier stint in the Bronx from 2008 through 2014, while Kahnle has been an effective reliever for the White Sox in the last two seasons. He is off to a fine start with the Yankees, as he has yet to give up a run in his first five appearances.

Frazier was hitting .207 with 16 home runs before the trade, and he is hitting .250 with one home run since his trade to the Yankees.

Hahn said that Rutherford was the key to the deal and led to the blockbuster trade. "Over the last several weeks, we've had discussions with teams about these players," Hahn said, per ESPN.com. "But we decided the most prudent path to acquire the most impactful talent was to bundle these players together."

Yankees: B-plus. The relievers should help restore New York's bullpen strength, but Frazier may not give Joe Girardi much support.

White Sox: B. When a team is rebuilding, there's always pain associated with the moves. However, the young prospects are helping the Sox build a potentially bright future.

Red Sox pick up Nunez from Giants

The Boston Red Sox have had a hole at third base all season, and they have also seen their team struggle to find a consistent level of offense in recent weeks.

As a result, they acquired infielder Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants for pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos.

Nunez is having a decent year, as he put together a .308/.334/.417 slash line with the Giants, and he had two hits in his Red Sox debut Friday night. However, it would be a stretch to say that Nunez will be an impact player in Boston.

Anderson is a top prospect with four pitches and a 3.42 ERA, but he has a long way to go before he reaches the major leagues. Santos is a 17-year-old pitching in the Dominican Summer League.

Red Sox: C-plus. Nunez can breathe some life into the sleepy Boston lineup, but he is not a difference-maker.

Giants: B-minus. Decent moves for a team having a miserable season.

Rockies acquire All-Star reliever Neshek from Phillies

After an excellent start, the Colorado bullpen has fallen into some difficulty, so the Rockies acquired unorthodox reliever Pat Neshek from the Phillies.

The Rockies sent minor league prospects shortstop Jose Gomez, pitcher Alejandro Requena and pitcher J.D. Hammer to Philadelphia to complete the deal.

Neshek has a 1.12 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP, and he has struck out 45 hitters in 40.1 innings. He has struggled in limited action while pitching at Coors Field.

Gomez is the top prospect going to Philadelphia, as he has a powerful arm and is hitting .324 this season.

Rockies: B. If Neshek can adapt to Coors Field, he should be a consistent contributor out of the bullpen.

Phillies: C. While Gomez has some talent, the other prospects appear to be ordinary.

Rays add power bat in Duda

Lucas Duda is a legitimate power bat who can play first base, outfield or designated hitter. The Rays acquired him from the New York Mets for right-handed pitcher Drew Smith.

Duda belted 17 home runs for the Mets this year, and he added another for the Rays in his first game in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Rays have been a strong home-run hitting team this year as they rank third in the American League in that category, but they have struggled offensively since the All-Star break.

Smith has an impressive fastball that reaches the mid-to-upper 90s and an effective curveball. He has 40 strikeouts in 45 innings, he has given up just one home run in 124.2 minor league innings, according to ESPN.com.

Rays: B-minus. Duda has the power to help, but will he provide consistency?

Mets: C-plus. Smith has some hope of getting to the big leagues.