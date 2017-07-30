Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 31 Broadcast

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It's all about Trilogy as the Big3 enters Week 6 and heads to Dallas for a slate of showdowns at the American Airlines Center.

Led by Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington and Rashad McCants, Trilogy is the first 5-0 team in the traveling league's history after a dominant performance in Chicago last time out, once again outshining major names like Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups.

Ice Cube's league continues to be a major hit wherever it goes, with the crowd in Chicago checking in at over 9,000, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

It doesn't figure to be any different in Dallas, not with playoff and MVP races heating up after the halfway mark. Here's everything to know about Sunday's slate and the ensuing broadcast.

Big3 Week 6 Viewing Information

When: Sunday, July 30

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: Airs on FS1 Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Big3 Week 6 Schedule

Game 1: Killer 3s vs. Ball Hogs



Game 2: 3's Company vs. Power

Game 3: Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

Game 4: Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Matchups

Game 1: Killer 3s (Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Reggie Evans, Mo Evans and Brian Cook) vs. Ball Hogs (Brian Scalabrine, Josh Childress, Derrick Byars, Moochie Norris and Xavier Silas)



Game 2: 3's Company (Allen Iverson, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Ruben Patterson and Al Thornton) vs. Power (Kendall Gill, Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Rasual Butler and Cuttino Mobley)

Game 3: Trilogy (Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover)

vs. Ghost Ballers (Mike Bibby, Ricky Davis, Larry Hughes, Marcus Banks and Ivan Johnson)

Game 4: Tri-State (Jermaine O'Neal, Bonzi Wells, Dominic McGuire, Lee Nailon and Mike James) vs. 3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis, Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf)

The Big3's successful debut season hasn't lacked for star power, but it sure doesn't hurt when a guy like McCants erupts to keep his team undefeated.

Though the big story around Trilogy seemed like the return of Martin, McCants stole the spotlight in the 51-34 dismissal of Tri-State, dropping 27 points and eight boards on an 11-of-17 mark from the field.

The performance was by far one of the season's best.

McCants' showing aside, it is time to start the MVP conversation. Rashard Lewis of the 4-1 3 Headed Monsters leads all scorers, with 110, so far this season. Stephen Jackson of the Killer 3s and Cuttino Mobley of Power are not far behind at 103 and 97, respectively. Mike Bibby comes in as another notable by leading all players in assists, with 19.

When it comes to star power pertaining to Week 6 alone, though, it's all about DeShawn Stevenson thanks to the host city. He has not only hit game-winning shots in the Big3 already, helping the league go viral, but he's an attraction this time around because Dallas Mavericks fans won't forget the huge shots he hit in the Finals against the Miami Heat six years ago.

"Dallas Mavericks fans always are on my social media, giving me props," Stevenson said, according to Adam Grosbard of the Dallas News. "Just to do that, my family see it, fans from Dallas to see it, it just makes me feel like I put the work in, and I got the benefits of it."

Stevenson and Mobley have an interesting matchup against the Iverson-led 3's Company in Dallas, and Iverson's team's blowout loss last time around means the hunt for a comeback from 1-4 will prove an uphill battle.

The action starts with Billups and Jackson also looking to battle back from a 1-4 deficit against Ball Hogs, a Brian Scalabrine-led side suffering the same resume entering the game.

The third game is the marquee event and the only one to feature both teams over .500 when the undefeated Trilogy meets the 3-2 Ghost Ballers. Trilogy has looked unstoppable—and even has Martin back—but Bibby's presence could make for an interesting pace and close game.

On paper, MVP contenders like Lewis and Kwame Brown should help 3 Headed Monsters avoid any issues in the Week 6-closing battle with the one-win Tri-State, though stranger things have already happened over the course of the league's debut campaign, and teams still have playoff seeding to think about in every contest.

Part of the allure is watching the league grow and seeing who might just show up on the sidelines to help promote it. A few major names when thinking about the Dallas area come to mind—Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban in particular.

"We hope [they will turn up]," Cube said, according to Landon Buford of The Hype Magazine. "They are both definitely invited, and we hope all the people in Dallas [who] want to come see a great afternoon of basketball come out and show their support."

While the star power would be nice, the on-court action has already promoted the league well and generated impressive audiences wherever it chooses to stop.

With the playoff race starting to heat up and players getting into the swing of the league, the showing in Dallas could be the best one yet.

