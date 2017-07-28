Joe Flacco Says Ravens Would Be Good Team for Colin Kaepernick

Elsa/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco believes fellow QB Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance in the NFL and said he'd welcome him to the organization.

On Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com passed along comments from Flacco, who light-heartedly talked about Kaepernick not getting another chance to start if he joined the Ravens, though.

"I would like to see Colin get back in [the NFL], and at some point, maybe get another shot [to be a starter]," he said. "I wouldn't like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot [to be a starter] here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him."

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported earlier in the week Flacco was in jeopardy of missing three-to-six weeks with a back injury, which raised concerns he might not be ready for the start of the regular season in early September.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports later noted an MRI on the ailment came back "clean" and the Ravens' starter told reporters Friday it was merely "a little stiffness."

While Baltimore was awaiting further information about the extent of Flacco's back problem, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed he's been in contact with Kaepernick on a casual basis during the offseason, per Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today.

"He and I have been talking throughout the summer a number of times," he said. "We had some great conversations on the phone and it's really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics too, and we've had some debates, and it's been fun. And he's a great guy."

Harbaugh added: "He's a guy right now that's being talked about. We'll see what happens with that. Only speculation right now. He's a really good football player and like I said, I do believe he'll be playing in the National Football League this year."

Kaepernick remains the league's most high-profile free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He made national headlines last season for his decision to kneel during the national anthem, making him one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

In March, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the quarterback would stand for the national anthem if he was signed for the 2017 season.

It's unclear if the Ravens are still considering Kaepernick now that it sounds like Flacco isn't dealing with a serious injury, barring a setback. He would likely battle Ryan Mallett for backup duties during training camp and the preseason if added to the roster.

Ultimately, whether it's Baltimore or another organization, a team will likely sign him once injury issues begin to arise in the coming weeks.