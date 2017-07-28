Lou Brock Announces in Statement He's Cancer-Free

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock announced Friday that he is cancer-free.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch passed along the official statement from Brock:

The Cardinals noted Brock was told about his cancer-free diagnosis on Friday, and they look forward to having him back at Busch Stadium in the future:

In April, the Cardinals announced Brock was undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

"[My wife] Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community," Brock said in a statement released by the team. "We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment, and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future."

Brock played 19 MLB seasons with the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs from 1961-79. He was named to the All-Star team six times, won two World Series titles in 1964 and 1967 and his 938 career stolen bases rank second all-time in MLB history.