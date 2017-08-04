Ranking the 10 Likeliest MLB Stars to Be Traded This Offseason

0 of 10

“Trade” has been the magic word in baseball of late thanks to the just-passed deadline for teams to make unrestricted deals. For the remainder of the 2017 season any trades must involve revocable waivers, which quite often can serve as roadblocks to possible transactions.

It might be better just to wait until the offseason, when the standings are wiped out and everyone starts out on even ground. And when players' trade value goes back up significantly, thus creating an environment that's quite conducive to wheeling and dealing.

Last winter saw Boston pick up starter Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs acquire closer Wade Davis from Kansas City. In Davis' case it was a way for the Royals to get added value for a player who is set to be a free agent after this season, while with Sale the White Sox were willing to part with an ace just as his salaries were about to rise and managed to pick up some quality prospects—including infielder Yoan Moncada—in the process.

Expect some similarly structured trades this offseason, with established players serving as the centerpiece. But which ones?

We've come up with 10 of the most likely candidates, each of whom have had their names bandied about in trade rumors at some point in the past year. They were chosen based on their contract status and their current team's future plans and ranked based on overall talent and impact on the game.