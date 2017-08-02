5 Impact Trades That Can Still Be Made After MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, with big names such as Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish going from sub-.500 teams to contenders who hope they can help push them toward the postseason and beyond. They get the chance to be in a pennant race and possibly play for a World Series title, while others who didn't get traded are stuck playing out the string.

Or are they?

Trades can still happen this month, just with a few added hurdles. Instead of being able to deal players without any restrictions, between now and Aug. 31 teams must first put those players through waivers to allow all other teams to make a claim. If a team makes a claim the trading club has the option to work out a deal, release the player or pull them back, while players who clear waivers can then be traded anywhere.

Last August there were 21 trades after the non-waiver deadline, and while most didn't involve big names a few had an impact on the postseason. The most notable was outfielder Coco Crisp, whom Cleveland picked up from Oakland on Aug. 31, and he ended up hitting .333 for the Indians in the World Series.

One such player who figured to be in play for a waiver trade was San Francisco pitcher Johnny Cueto, but a potential injury on Monday night may have scrapped that possibility. Cueto, who is currently on the disabled list with a blister issue, left his minor-league rehab start with forearm tightness according to CSN Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

Who are some of the other significant players who could still be dealt this month? We've got a few ideas.