Los Angeles Dodgers: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 43 games above .500, they lead their division by 14 games and are a virtual lock to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. If ever there was a team that could afford to stand pat at the trade deadline, it was them.

But what fun would that be?

Rather than sit back and go with what has gotten them this far, the Dodgers went all out on Monday by adding three pitchers including one of the best starters in the game in Texas Rangers righty Yu Darvish. In doing so they made it very clear that nothing short of making their first World Series since 1988—and winning it all for the first time in 29 years—will be acceptable.

“They are going for it,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweeted Monday.

With the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, let's break down what the Dodgers did (and didn't do) and what it means for the rest of this season and into the playoffs.