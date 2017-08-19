Asuka Retains Win Streak, NXT Title vs. Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka continued her 500-plus-day reign as NXT women's champion and remained undefeated at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on Saturday by defeating Ember Moon.

Moon came closer to beating Asuka than anyone ever has and even hit her with the Eclipse, but Asuka became the first Superstar to kick out of it, as seen in this GIF courtesy of WWE Universe:

Asuka worked Moon's arm and shoulder throughout the match, and it worked to her advantage, as Moon was forced to tap to the Asuka Lock in the closing stages at Barclays Center.

After the match, Asuka celebrated with her title still in tow, per WWE's official Twitter account:

The Empress of Tomorrow entered TakeOver as perhaps the most dominant Superstar in WWE history. Her winning streak surpassed that of Goldberg in WCW, and it seemed as though nobody was capable of knocking her from her perch.

While there had been some close calls, it can be argued that nobody pushed Asuka more than Moon at NXT TakeOver: Orlando the night before WrestleMania.

Ember appeared to have her on the ropes, but Asuka used the referee to interrupt Moon's attempt to hit the Eclipse, which resulted in the Japanese Superstar retaining.

An injury prevented Moon from competing at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, but Asuka beat both Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a Triple Threat match.

Asuka also beat Cross in a Last Woman Standing match on NXT TV, which created the need for a new challenger to emerge.

Ember beat Riot in a tightly contested match, and NXT general manager William Regal decided to give her another shot at Asuka.

Due to her dominance, Asuka's ego has grown in recent months, and that was apparent based on some of the comments she made in reference to Moon prior to TakeOver:

Despite the massive challenge in front of her, though, Ember remained confident in her own right:

Aside from losing to Asuka in Orlando, Moon was essentially unstoppable as well due to her devastating finishing maneuver.

The Eclipse is a flipping, top-rope Stunner that has put down many of the top female Superstars NXT has to offer, which is why Asuka went to such great lengths to avoid suffering its wrath at TakeOver: Orlando.

Since a single Eclipse had the potential to end Asuka's title reign and undefeated streak, there was a ton of intrigue entering Saturday's event.

Also, since there is no question that Asuka is ready for the main roster whenever the situation presents itself, there was some thought a loss in Brooklyn was possible to facilitate a call-up.

Asuka's incredible roll reached another level instead, and it is difficult to envision another woman on the NXT roster figuring out a way to dethrone her at this point.

