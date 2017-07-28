LaVar Ball Gets Ref Replaced Mid-Game After She Gave Him Technical

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LaVar Ball threatened to pull his AAU team off the floor once again Friday after he was assessed a technical foul in the first half of Big Baller Brand's game against Team BBC at the Adidas Uprising championships.

According to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, Ball asked for a female referee to be removed from the game following the dispute.

ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello spoke with tournament organizers at Adidas who said it was their decision to have the referee removed. She also officiated Big Baller Brand's game on Wednesday.

"She's got a vendetta," Ball told Borzello. "She needs to stay in her lane because she ain't ready for this."

Overtime relayed video of Ball receiving the technical:

Scout.com's Jason Scheer reported that Ball was asked to leave the floor after the verbal altercation, but he refused.

The game was subsequently called with two minutes remaining in the first half and Team BBC leading 53-43.

On July 22, LaVar pulled his Big Baller Brand players off the floor and forfeit a game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in Anaheim, California, due to a disagreement with officials over a foul call.

Big Baller Brand was eyeing its second straight win in Las Vegas after LaMelo Ball led his squad to a 111-102 win over Play Hard Play Smart on Thursday when he dropped a game-high 38 points on 13-of-31 shooting.