Magic Johnson Promises Dodgers Will Win World Series

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the class of the National League all season long, and co-owner Magic Johnson promised Thursday that they will win the 2017 World Series.

"And last but not least, the Dodgers are going to win the World Series this year," Johnson said while addressing a group of fans at Dodger Stadium.

Video of Johnson's remarks can be viewed below, courtesy of AM 570 LA Sports on Instagram:

It's hard to knock Johnson's optimism.

Not only are the Dodgers a major league-best 71-31 entering Friday night, but they've been scalding hot of late.

Dating back to the start of June, the Dodgers have gone 38-10 to expand their National League West lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks to a mammoth 12 games.

As a result, the Dodgers are now +350 favorites to win the World Series, according to OddsShark, while the Houston Astros sit close behind at +425.

The Dodgers' last World Series appearance came in 1988, when they defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games.

Since then, they've been bounced from the postseason in the NLCS four times, including last year when the Chicago Cubs topped them in six games before defeating the Cleveland Indians in the World Series.