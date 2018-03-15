Aaron Ramsey out of Wales Squad with Hamstring Injury, Will Play for Arsenal

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has said he will be without Aaron Ramsey for the upcoming China Cup because of a "small procedure" being done during the international break, per James Nursey for the Mirror.

Ramsey is set to play in the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second-leg tie against AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, but he will not join up with his Wales team-mates at the end of March.

"We have been in discussions with Aaron and Arsenal over the past couple of weeks," Giggs said. "He will have a small procedure, but it is the ideal time to get that done."

Although disappointed by the news, Giggs was keen to highlight that Ramsey's absence gives others a chance to step up and impress. The 44-year-old has named five uncapped players for the China Cup, including Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts and Preston North End's Billy Bodin.

"It is a blow because you want your best players to travel, and I want to win the China Cup," Giggs added. "Gareth [Bale] lights up the pitch whenever he is on it. Hopefully all the players selected will get through the weekend. It gives a chance for a lot of these players to show what they can do."

The former Manchester United winger still has several options to call upon in midfield in Joe Ledley, Andy King and Joe Allen, but Ramsey will be missed.

He carries more of an attacking and creative threat than that trio, and he also brings endurance and industry to Wales' engine room.

If the midfielder is to continue to do that during his peak years, one requisite is he stays fit. It is perhaps with this in mind that Giggs has allowed Ramsey to skip the friendlies and get the procedure he needs.