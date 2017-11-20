Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder's Fantasy Outlook After Terrelle Pryor's Injury

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins may be without one of their biggest offseason acquisitions for the time being, but the duo of Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson should ensure the passing game hardly misses a beat.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweeted: "Terrelle Pryor is having surgery on his ankle today, source said. It's a scope and he should know more about the time table post-procedure."

The fantasy football ramifications of Pryor's injury with regard to Crowder aren't all that significant. Since he's unavailable in many standard leagues, it's not like there's going to be a run on the waiver wire to grab him.

If he is available, however, he's worth prioritizing on waivers, especially with running back Chris Thompson done for the season after fracturing his fibula Sunday, taking another weapon out of Washington's passing attack.

If anything, the absence of Pryor and Thompson will push Crowder fully into flex or WR2 territory. Until Pryor returns, Crowder will be the focal point of Washington's aerial attack.

Doctson is the far more intriguing fantasy option. An Achilles tendon injury ended his 2016 season after two games. In those two games, he caught two passes for 66 yards.

There's a reason Washington selected Doctson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 draft. Now healthy, he's started to hit his stride, catching 11 passes for 170 yards the past three weeks.

Should Pryor be out for an extended period of time, Doctson could be a high-risk, high-reward option on the waiver wire for owners looking for help at wide receiver.