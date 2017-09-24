Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman's Fantasy Outlook After Jeremy Maclin's Injury

Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was placed in the concussion protocol during Sunday morning's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team announced he has been cleared to return to the contest.

Joe Flacco has several familiar options on the roster, though losing Maclin would have been a huge blow to the offense.

Mike Wallace is coming off a strong year in 2016 where he topped 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2011. However, he remains an inconsistent option who can't be trusted to put up big numbers from week to week.

In fact, he didn't have a single touchdown in the second half of last season and failed to top 70 receiving yards in a single game.

The 31-year-old came into Sunday with just two receptions for 15 yards this year and, though he could potentially come through with a long touchdown or two, he could just as easily produce a dud for your fantasy lineup.

The same could be said about Breshad Perriman, who has shown flashes of solid play but has yet to give any real indication he could be a consistent threat in the NFL.

While the 2015 first-round pick could be useful as a high-upside addition to a fantasy roster, he shouldn't be inserted into any lineup until he proves he can rack up yards and touchdowns, especially now that Maclin has returned to the field.