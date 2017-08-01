Debunking New York Knicks Offseason Myths

1 of 6

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Last week, For The Win's Charles Curtis wrote the Knicks should "at least approach" the possibility of trading Frank Ntilikina, Willy Hernangomez and/or future first-round picks for Kyrie Irving.

Irving is thrilling to behold. He mystifies opponents with a hesitation here, a jab-step there and breaks free of defenders for ludicrous layups or effortless three-pointers.

However, he is also inconsistent. He isn't always reliable outside of Cleveland, where his point differential dipped into into the red last season (minus-0.5). Even at his best, Irving is a disinterested, ineffective defender. His defensive rating ranked 379th in the league in 2016-17, and he allowed opponents to shoot 5.2 percentage points better than their average.

Irving's offensive output may outweigh those concerns, as he averaged a career-best 25.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting, 5.8 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.2 steals last season. As Curtis noted, "And that was all while playing with LeBron James. Imagine what he could do alone, even with some of the younger parts around him in New York."

However, the notion that Irving will automatically be better when he is not playing alongside one of the finest playmakers in league history is flawed. If anything, the Knicks should wonder whether his performance will suffer without James due to the limitations of his own playmaking abilities.

When the Golden State Warriors shut down the Cavaliers' pick-and-roll and stopped Irving's drives during the 2017 NBA Finals, he badly struggled. His teammates dithered and waited, and Cleveland's static offense only recovered when Irving was resting. James, who ranked fourth in assist points created last season (Irving ranked 19th), was at many times more effective at running the point.

Players do not need to excel at every aspect of the game to be great. The Knicks are short on talent, and Irving certainly has that. But if you're expecting him to boost this team into the Eastern Conference's top tier, you're setting yourself up to be disappointed.

So, yes, Irving could be an improvement to the team, and Ntilikina, Hernangomez and/or first-round picks could be the requisite trade bait. However, team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry should resist the temptation to go all-in on the 25-year-old.

A franchise in rebuild mode should be wary of trading multiple first-round draft picks—particularly since they're still healing from the last time they recklessly traded picks (for Carmelo Anthony in 2011).

Trading Hernangomez two years before his disgruntled friend, Kristaps Porzingis, could enter free agency might have unforeseen consequences, too.