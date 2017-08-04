WWE SummerSlam 2017: Stars with the Most Potential for a Signature Moment at PPVAugust 4, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017: Stars with the Most Potential for a Signature Moment at PPV
SummerSlam is one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year for the WWE and is often a benchmark show where major changes to the roster can happen in a single night.
Because of this, it's important for the WWE to determine who the company wants to be major focal points for the rest of the year and the build toward WrestleMania 34—and which people just aren't high enough of a priority to give that spotlight to.
For every loser, there's a winner, and with the way things are starting to shape up for SummerSlam 2017, a few Superstars stand out as having a lot of potential for a fantastic night ahead of them.
Whether it's an obvious title change to come, a shocking surprise or a giant leap in their career, the following WWE stars should be on your watch list for success.
Jason Jordan
Jason Jordan's transition over to the Raw roster has kicked off with a bang, as he is not only intrinsically tied to one of the biggest legends in the WWE in Kurt Angle, who just so happens to be his father, but he's also being paired off with The Miz.
This is great for Jordan in so many ways, as The Miz has a habit of bringing out the best in a lot of talent while also holding the Intercontinental Championship, so if Jordan defeats him, he'll be winning his first singles title in WWE.
For someone this young in his career, that is an amazing accomplishment—the biggest night of his WWE tenure so far.
Even a loss where he looks good will put him in a different tier than what he was previously competing at, since an Intercontinental Championship shot is only for people in the midcard or upper-midcard scene in WWE.
As a champion or as a credible challenger, we'll be able to look back on Jordan's career and pinpoint his match against The Miz at SummerSlam as a true turning point in his career.
Baron Corbin
At this point, we're conditioned to at least partially anticipate the possibility of a cash-in from Mr. Money in the Bank at SummerSlam.
It's happened numerous times in the past, and there's nothing necessarily stopping Baron Corbin from being the next person to fulfill that same destiny.
In a way, SummerSlam acts as a midway checkpoint for the calendar year where the WWE can play with a little course correction tampering to adjust the roster in any ways the writers see fit to tell the storylines they want to tell in the fall and winter.
That is why Corbin can't be forgotten about, as he doesn't even need to have the slightest bit of a build heading into the show to make some of the biggest impact for the night.
Whether it's Jinder Mahal retaining the championship or Shinsuke Nakamura who walks out of that match with the title, there's a good chance Corbin runs in and snatches it away from them.
In fact, the reason Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't pop up on this list is because there's more of a chance Corbin leaves with the title than Nakamura, as even if The King of Strong Style defeats Mahal, he'll be ripe for the picking.
Corbin's feud with Nakamura appeared to abruptly switch over to one with John Cena, which means it had no solid enough resolution to feel complete, and a cash-in could take it to the next level, prompting the two to face off at Hell in a Cell for the belt.
If all that happens, Corbin will win his first title of his WWE career and immediately shoot himself up to the king of the jungle on SmackDown Live.
Big Cass
Since dropping Enzo Amore as a partner, turning heel and going out on his own in singles competition, Big Cass has been in a transitional phase where he needs to be booked as a legitimate threat in order for the fans to take him seriously going forward.
Destroying his former teammate is one thing, but Big Show is an entirely different animal.
For one thing, the size difference between Enzo and Cass makes it less impressive to see a squash, whereas Big Show is not only the equivalent of the phrase "pick on someone your own size," he's bigger than Cass.
Big Show is one of the few members of the roster who fans immediately know will be a major obstacle just by seeing the two standing next to each other.
Plus, Big Show has his legendary career and history in the WWE to back him up even more, as he's won 18 WWE titles and five more WCW titles, along with other accolades like Slammy awards and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Defeating someone the caliber of Big Show is what Big Cass needs to do to assert his dominance, give his push a good start and prove that he's a true monster that can't be brushed aside going forward.
If he accomplishes this feat, his name will start to be associated with the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and other behemoths.
If he fails to achieve this goal, Big Cass won't look quite so big anymore.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Over the past few weeks, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been making amends and somewhat re-establishing their friendship.
Of course, there have been struggles along the way, with Ambrose not trusting Rollins, since he was the one who turned his back on The Shield several years ago.
They've been through a lot beforehand and since then, with the latest chapter being a feud against the Raw tag team champions, Sheamus and Cesaro.
If they are able to get on the same page, we'll see now only new titleholders, but the reformation of two-thirds of one of the best stables in recent years.
What is interesting is that The Shield have held tag team titles before, but it was Rollins with Roman Reigns, not Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe was the United States champion at the time instead.
This will be the first time Ambrose and Rollins are co-champions if they pull it off, and the healing of The Shield can start with a fist bump at SummerSlam.
Carmella
Just as there's a chance Baron Corbin cashes in his contract, the same is applicable to Carmella.
While there was a hiccup with her initial win of the briefcase, her second victory solidified her as the true first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank, granting her access to the same privileges as previous winners in the past from the men's side of the gimmick.
We should expect nothing different from the women's equivalent, which means there's always potential during any SmackDown show—television, pay-per-view or even house show—for the contract to come into play.
Carmella has been teasing Naomi with this fact for weeks and whether or not this is to fake us out into thinking it's coming at SummerSlam just to fall short of that and hit us with it a few weeks or months later is yet to be seen, but it can't be ruled out to happen on August 20.
Undoubtedly, this would be the biggest moment of Carmella's career if she were to cash it in, as it would be her first title reign and she would then take the top spot as the leader of the women's division on SmackDown.
Finn Balor
While many of the names on this list refer to the potential of winning a championship, a signature moment doesn't have to involve a title.
When it comes to Finn Balor and his feud with Bray Wyatt, all signs point to the return of something that is sure to get the crowd to pop: Demon Balor.
Since coming to the main roster, Balor has stuck mostly to his leather jacket and Balor Club persona, which is fine, but it lacks the theatrical element that The Demon King makeup creates.
Given Wyatt's tendencies to play around with the supernatural, it would be an absolute travesty for the biggest party of the summer to not balance things out with Balor's alter ego.
Even if he loses the match, the entrances should suffice as good enough to send the crowd home happy when it comes to this feud, as that is likely what people are most looking forward to seeing anyway.
Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Challengers
Brock Lesnar has faced plenty of tough Superstars during his career—particularly in recent years, where he's been treated as a specialty opponent on a level above everybody else.
He's ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, destroyed John Cena, quickly beaten Randy Orton into a bloody pulp, belittled Big Show like he was a jobber and conquered The King of Kings, even settling his score with Goldberg to a certain extent by beating him for the Universal Championship.
However, he has perhaps his most arduous task ahead of him at SummerSlam where he'll be up against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match with his title on the line.
Any one of these opponents would pose a difficult challenge for The Beast Incarnate, but three of them in the same ring together spells certain disaster.
Of course, we're talking about Lesnar here, so nothing is certain when you factor in his record of not only winning the majority of his matches, but winning them in rather short fashion.
The trouble for him is that he doesn't need to be beaten to lose his title, so any one of the three other men in the match can make a name for themselves by capturing the Universal Championship just by pinning somebody else.
Given how little we've seen the title appear on Raw in 2017, the WWE may make the call to crown a new champion to carry the belt throughout the rest of the year, and if that's the case, the new top of the food chain will make big waves.
Whether it be Reigns, Joe or Strowman, anybody who leaves SummerSlam with the Universal Championship will undoubtedly be one of the biggest focal points of the year, especially since two options have never held a world title in the WWE and this would be their first.
If it's just Lesnar retaining, though? Well, that's nothing monumental. That's just ordinary and boring.