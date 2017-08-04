WWE SummerSlam 2017: Stars with the Most Potential for a Signature Moment at PPV

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

At this point, we're conditioned to at least partially anticipate the possibility of a cash-in from Mr. Money in the Bank at SummerSlam.

It's happened numerous times in the past, and there's nothing necessarily stopping Baron Corbin from being the next person to fulfill that same destiny.

In a way, SummerSlam acts as a midway checkpoint for the calendar year where the WWE can play with a little course correction tampering to adjust the roster in any ways the writers see fit to tell the storylines they want to tell in the fall and winter.

That is why Corbin can't be forgotten about, as he doesn't even need to have the slightest bit of a build heading into the show to make some of the biggest impact for the night.

Whether it's Jinder Mahal retaining the championship or Shinsuke Nakamura who walks out of that match with the title, there's a good chance Corbin runs in and snatches it away from them.

In fact, the reason Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't pop up on this list is because there's more of a chance Corbin leaves with the title than Nakamura, as even if The King of Strong Style defeats Mahal, he'll be ripe for the picking.

Corbin's feud with Nakamura appeared to abruptly switch over to one with John Cena, which means it had no solid enough resolution to feel complete, and a cash-in could take it to the next level, prompting the two to face off at Hell in a Cell for the belt.

If all that happens, Corbin will win his first title of his WWE career and immediately shoot himself up to the king of the jungle on SmackDown Live.