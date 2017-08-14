2017-18 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

2 of 10

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook threw plenty of shade at Kevin Durant following his move to the Golden State Warriors in July 2016. The subtle nature of Westbrook's shots at his former teammate was particularly impressive, be it the seemingly benign photo of cupcakes or an orange "official photographer" vest.

But the Warriors dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder on the court, winning all four of their meetings by an average of nearly 20 points.

The gap between the two teams should've closed after the Thunder acquired Paul George in a trade with the Indiana Pacers this offseason. Oklahoma City couldn't continue to be a one-man show and expect to compete with Golden State, so George gives the Thunder the star-level talent they needed to pair with Westbrook.

It bears watching just how much George's presence will mean for the Thunder, especially since he can opt out of the final year of his contract following the 2017-18 campaign.

If Oklahoma City can consistently challenge Golden State, it could entice George to re-sign with the team next summer. But should the Thunder still be well behind their West rivals, general manager Sam Presti may consider another recalibration and deal George before the trade deadline.