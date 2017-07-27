Dodgers Trade Rumors: Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander Likely LA Targets

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly continue to target the Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish, Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray and Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander ahead of Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

On Thursday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the Dodgers have grown "increasingly confident" they can land one of those starting pitchers in the coming days. Morosi noted that discussions have focused on Darvish and Gray rather than Verlander.

Los Angeles already owns the best record in baseball at 71-31 and is a virtual lock to qualify for the postseason thanks to its 12.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Yet, it sounds like the Dodgers are still planning to take an aggressive approach at the deadline, which is a minor surprise given the team's success.

Rowan Kavner of Dodgers Insider passed along comments from general manager Farhan Zaidi made last week on KLAC, and he suggested the bullpen would likely be the main focus.

"We're going to be watching [the relief] market," Zaidi said. "Other than that, be a little opportunistic. Our top three starters have been on a pretty good roll."

Darvish, Gray and Verlander represent three of the top names in the rumor mill leading up to the deadline. Acquiring any of the three would be a major splash and further solidify the team's status as the favorite in the National League.

Whether it's worth sacrificing the coveted prospects that could be required to make a trade for those starters is up for debate, though.

The Dodgers have three reliable options in the rotation with Alex Wood, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda, while Hyun-Jin Ryu is a solid No. 4. Brandon McCarthy has also had a solid season but is on the 10-day DL with blisters. Meanwhile, ace Clayton Kershaw is expected to return from a back injury before the playoffs get underway.

So it's unclear whether Los Angeles, which already leads MLB in starters' ERA, needs another high-profile starter.

That said, there's no doubt Darvish, Gray and Verlander can be shutdown assets when at their best and, for a team with championship aspirations, perhaps it can't have too many of those available.