Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Roode to Win NXT Title at TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre remained undefeated since his return to NXT, as he beat Bobby Roode on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III to become the new NXT champion.

Roode appeared on course to win the match, but he got greedy by going for three Glorious DDTs in a row, and McIntyre took advantage by hitting the Claymore Kick to win.

WWE tweeted the following photo of McIntyre emotionally celebrating his win at the Barclays Center:

McIntyre's moment was cut short, however, when Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly hit the ring, followed by the debuting Adam Cole.

Cole then left his mark on McIntyre by dropping him with a big Superkick to end the show:

McIntyre made a surprising return to WWE when shown in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Orlando the night before WrestleMania.

It was announced shortly thereafter that he had re-signed with the company just a few years after getting released.

McIntyre went on an impressive winning streak and put himself in title contention, but he had to clear a significant hurdle in order to earn an NXT Championship match against Roode.

The Glorious One suggested to general manager William Regal that McIntyre and Killian Dain should clash for the No. 1 contendership since they had both run roughshod over NXT and boasted undefeated records.

Regal agreed with Roode's idea and booked the bout, which was eventually won by McIntyre after he laid out the monster of SAnitY with multiple Claymore Kicks.

After becoming No. 1 contender, the Scottish Superstar was passionate about knocking Roode down a peg and taking his most important possession in the NXT Championship:

Since first winning the NXT title from Shinsuke Nakamura, Roode's message has been that NXT belongs to him rather than the fans.

McIntyre greatly disagreed with Roode's sentiment and wanted to put NXT back in the hands of those who have supported it for so long.

Regardless of Roode's ideals, there is no denying the fact that he has been dominant since joining the brand shortly after NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016.

He ran through the likes of Nakamura, Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami, and he received a stiff challenge from Roderick Strong during the build toward NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Although Strong came close to dethroning him, Roode managed to retain the title and ensured he would be in the main event in Brooklyn.

McIntyre represented one of Roode's toughest opponents yet due to his combination of size, physicality and experience.

He enjoyed success on the main roster as intercontinental champion before getting released, and McIntyre returned to NXT arguably better than ever before.

His momentum carried over to Brooklyn, and although he was finally the one to take down Roode, it is unlikely The Glorious One will give up "his" NXT without a fight.

Cole has thrown a wrench into the equation, though, and the NXT Championship scene is suddenly quite crowded.

