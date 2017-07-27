Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants Trade to New York Knicks 'Very Badly'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue figuring out how to handle Kyrie Irving's recent trade request, the All-Star guard reportedly hopes to join the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN's Pablo Torre (via Clevis Murray of Def Pen Hoops), Irving "very badly" wants to play for the Knicks.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, Irving gave the Cavaliers a list of preferred trade destinations that includes the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted Irving wants to be traded in part because he "wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point" instead of playing the No. 2 guy behind LeBron James.

The Knicks would afford Irving that opportunity. Carmelo Anthony is still a high-volume scorer, but he's no longer a franchise cornerstone. Kristaps Porzingis has tremendous potential, but he's just 21 years old and is still putting everything together.

Irving would give the Knicks a franchise building block. He's a four-time All-Star who scored a career-high 25.2 points per game last season. New York hasn't made the postseason since the 2012-13 season and hasn't won more than 37 games in each of the past four seasons.