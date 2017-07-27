Report: Dustin Pedroia Applauded David Price During Dennis Eckersley Altercation

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Longtime Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was reportedly among the players to applaud starting pitcher David Price for his confrontation with former MLB pitcher and current NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on the team plane.

Fred Toucher of WBZ first reported the update to the situation. CSN New England also confirmed the news.

On Sunday, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe detailed the original incident, which occurred last month during a trip from Boston to face the Toronto Blue Jays.

He noted Price became frustrated with Eckersley's use of the term "Yuck" to describe a rehab start by fellow rotation member Eduardo Rodriguez. When the 1992 American League MVP and six-time All-Star selection boarded the plane, the left-hander was waiting, per Shaughnessy.

"Here he is—the greatest pitcher who ever lived! This game is easy for him!" Price allegedly shouted, before adding, "Get the [expletive] out of here!" The report noted "many" of his teammates applauded his actions.

The fact Pedroia was reportedly among those players adds more intrigue.

He's been a member of the organization since Boston drafted him in the second round of the 2004 draft. He's come to embody the franchise with his scrappy, hard-working style. He earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2007 and the MVP Award in 2008.

Furthermore, Pedroia is the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and one of leaders of the squad.

That didn't stop former Boston starter Curt Schilling‏ from blasting the players involved: "One devoid of a clubhouse presence to fix this bullshit," he wrote about what kind of team would create the added drama. "Do your job between 7-10 p.m. every night and you have no complaints."

The 56-47 Red Sox have a one-game lead over the rival New York Yankees in the AL East heading into the final months of the regular season.