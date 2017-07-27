Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

David Banks/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs (53-47) will look to take three of four games from the crosstown Chicago White Sox (39-59) as they complete a home-and-home series as big road favorites at sports betting sites for Thursday's finale.

The Cubs and White Sox split a pair of games at Wrigley Field earlier in the week before heading to the South Side, where the defending World Series champions won 8-3 on Wednesday.

Betting line: The Cubs opened as -215 favorites (wager $215 to win $100); the total is at 10 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 6.6-2.6, Cubs (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

The Cubs have gone 10-2 since the MLB All-Star break and hope to bring a three-game winning streak into a three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They will send veteran lefty Jon Lester (7-6, 3.95 ERA) to the mound as he attempts to earn his third victory in a row.

Lester has been outstanding in his last two starts, allowing three runs and six hits combined over 15 innings with only one walk and 16 strikeouts. This after he was tagged for 10 runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his last outing before the break. That was the shortest start in Lester's 12-year career.

Why the White Sox can pay on the MLB lines

The White Sox will counter Lester with journeyman Mike Pelfrey (3-7, 4.46), who has played for four different teams in the past six seasons. The 33-year-old has been in the majors as long as Lester, although he has not picked up a win since June 17.

In his last six outings, Pelfrey has given up three runs or less four times yet does not have a victory to show for it. Last time out versus the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, he surrendered one run and two hits in five innings but walked six in an eventual 7-2 loss.

Smart betting pick

This is a massive game for the Cubs, who are a half-game ahead of the Brewers in the race for the National League Central division title. They do not want to be chasing Milwaukee again going into Friday's series opener at Miller Park.

Dating back to last year's World Series, the Cubs have won five of their last six games against American League Central opponents. Three of those wins were decided by five runs or more, so take them on the runline at online sports betting sites.

MLB betting trends

The Cubs are 10-2 in their last 12 games.

The total has gone under in 12 of the Cubs' last 17 games on the road.

The total has gone over in six of the White Sox's last nine games at home.

All MLB lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.