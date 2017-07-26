    LaVar Ball Says He's the Best Coach Ever 'Because I Said So'

    Rob Goldberg
July 26, 2017

    LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    LaVar Ball made another bold claim Wednesday, calling himself the "best coach ever," according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

    When asked why, he replied simply, "Because I said so."

    Ball is mostly known for his appearances on the sidelines as the father of former UCLA star and current Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball. His younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are future Bruins and have had a lot of team and individual success at Chino Hills High School.

    LaVar also works as a coach for LaMelo's AAU squad, the appropriately named Big Ballers.

    While his team has had success, his wild antics have not slowed down in this role. On Saturday, he pulled his team off the court at the Double Pump Best of Summer tournament for a forfeit after earning a technical foul, even though it was winning 69-60 at the time, per USA Today.

    Earlier in the year, he said Lonzo was better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, and in an interview with USA Today's Josh Peter, LaVar said he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game himself. So nothing he says should be too surprising anymore.

