MLB Trade Deadline 2017: Date and Latest Rumors on Top Stars

Three American League starting pitchers who have combined to make 11 MLB All-Star Games could be on the move prior to the non-waiver trade deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Here's a look at the latest chatter surrounding this trio.

Yu Darvish

It's unclear whether Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish will be made available before month's end, but rumors have not stopped in regards to the four-time All-Star.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported numerous teams are interested:

Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network said the Rangers have had talks with some clubs and the Washington Nationals are looking into acquiring the right-hander:

Per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Darvish has a list of 10 teams he does not want to go to:

Although the Texas Rangers ace had the worst start of his major league career on Wednesday night, giving up 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings at home against the Miami Marlins, he still has electric stuff and is capable of shutting down a lineup on any given night.

Darvish, who is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this year, strikes out more than one batter per inning. However, he's giving up home runs at an alarming rate, as hitters have smacked 20 dingers against him this year.

Still, the good outweighs the bad with Darvish, and he might find more success for a team that doesn't play in an extreme hitter's park half the time like the Texas Rangers.

Justin Verlander

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs are interested in Detroit Tigers starter Justin Verlander:

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2006, Verlander has made a case for the Hall of Fame, winning 178 games, earning a 3.52 ERA, grabbing the AL Cy Young and MVP in the same season (2011) and being named to six All-Star teams.

The one thing not on his resume is a World Series ring, and he's not winning that with the Tigers, who are in rebuilding mode and sitting 10 games under .500 after losing 16-2 to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Verlander has a no-trade clause, but he could conceivably waive it for the right opportunity. The Cubs could be that team, as they are on a roll (10-2 in their last 12 games) after struggling in the first half of the season.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted, the Cubs could be looking at Verlander to shore up their rotation following this season, as Jake Arrieta and John Lackey are free agents following this year. Verlander's contract runs through at least 2019.

It will be interesting to see how the Verlander sweepstakes play out as the deadline approaches.

Sonny Gray

The New York Yankees have been linked more often with Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray of late. Buster Olney of ESPN, Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports have connected the two sides recently:

Gray would fill a gap in the Yankees' rotation. With Michael Pineda out for the season with a torn UCL, New York has had issues filling his spot. Luis Cessa, Bryan Mitchell and Caleb Smith have all taken turns replacing Pineda, but none of them have done well enough to earn a longer-term rotation role at this time.

Gray could be that person, joining Jordan Montgomery, CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino.

Should the Yankees make the playoffs, it's safe to assume Gray would be one of the Yankees' four postseason starters as he's earned a 3.43 ERA this year. That mark would be second on the team behind Severino.

New York's biggest question mark down the stretch is the starting rotation, especially with Tanaka struggling all year (7-9 record, 5.37 ERA). Adding Gray would go a long way toward solidifying the starting staff.