Bryce Harper Ejected vs. Brewers for Arguing Balls and Strikes with Umpire

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper was ejected in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

As Jamal Collier of MLB.com noted, the outfielder was arguing balls and strikes and had to be "restrained" while yelling at the umpire.

Harper was 1-for-4 on the day before coming out in what was a 2-2 game at the time.

Washington responded by blowing the game open right after that in the eighth inning, as described by Mark Viviano of WJZ-TV:

The 24-year-old is in the midst of another outstanding season, currently hitting .334 with a .437 on-base percentage. He also has 25 home runs, which is already the second-most in his career behind his MVP season in 2015.

However, his temper has been an issue throughout his career. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, he is the only player in the majors with two ejections this season.

He was also thrown out of a game after getting in a fight with San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland.

In the latest example, Harper started his argument after a swinging strikeout, clearly harboring some angering from previous calls.

While the Nationals have had a good season overall while sitting in first place in the NL East, they need their best player on the field.