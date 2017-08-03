New York Giants: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

New York Giants: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training CampAugust 3, 2017
It's been a busy first week of training camp for the New York Giants, who are looking to build off last year's 11-5 record.
Head coach Ben McAdoo has been gradually guiding his players toward getting up to game speed each day through a series of carefully scripted practice sessions. Along the way, there have been some subplots developing on and off the field that have made national headlines.
Let's round up some of those headlines and work out what they mean for the team going forward.
Sterling Shepard Suffers an Ankle Sprain
The Giants have been pretty good about avoiding the injury bug under McAdoo.
This summer, though, they had a scare when receiver Sterling Shepard went down while running routes. The slot receiver is being counted on to team with Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr. to help bring the passing game back to being a top-10 unit.
The preliminary report, according to McAdoo, is that Shepard's injury isn't the dreaded high ankle sprain which can take weeks to heal.
"Sterling, at this point, he looks like he has a rolled ankle," McAdoo said. "A basketball-type ankle, but we'll see how he responds to treatment and go from there."
It's not yet known how long Shepard, who was carted off the field as a precautionary after his injury, will be sidelined.
In the meantime, the Giants will look at guys such as Dwayne Harris and Beckham in the slot while giving some other young receivers an opportunity to earn more reps. And Shepard posted an Instagram picture Wednesday evening which would suggest his injury is not serious.
The Giants Have a Kicking Competition
If you thought it odd that Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was the only young and untested player on the roster with no competition, you probably weren't alone.
As it turns out, the Giants intended to add competition to that critical position all along, waiting for the right time, according to McAdoo.
The right time presented itself when rookie safety Jadar Johnson decided to retire, opening a roster spot. The Giants quickly pounced on unrestricted free agent Mike Nugent, last with the Bengals, and an instant kicking competition was born.
That's just fine with Rosas, who went on to nail all four of his attempts the day Nugent made his first appearance in Giants camp.
"When I got signed, they said they wanted a young guy in and we are going to bring in two kickers," Rosas said. "I always knew in the back of my mind to keep doing you, and keep working on what you can work on."
That includes picking the brain of a guy who's been there, done that.
"Having Mike out here, there is an extra guy I can talk to, that I can look at and emulate what he's doing, little things like that," Rosas added.
"He's a great veteran and it is great to have him out here. It's good to see him go to work and see his work ethic and see if I can pick up some stuff."
Left Tackle Ereck Flowers Appears to Still Be Struggling
New year, same story for Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers, or so it seems through the first few training camp practices.
Flowers, who spent the offseason working out at the Giants' facility, is still struggling to find consistency with his technique in pass protection.
Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media managed to capture the tell-tale evidence, but the issues Flowers continues to have include bending at the waist, not getting low enough to the ground, dropping his head and trying to bear hug defenders.
The Giants are taking a huge gamble with the 23-year-old, who is entering his fourth season. They had been optimistic this year he might take that leap forward and prove himself to be the franchise left tackle they thought he was when they picked him ninth overall in 2014.
It's still early yet, but if Flowers keeps landing all over the map with his technique as he did in the video clips posted by Duggan, the Giants better have a Plan B at left tackle.
Contract Extensions Can, and Will, Wait
In what comes as absolutely no surprise, ESPN reported the Giants are going to put any contract extensions for players such as receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg on the back burner for the time being.
Financially speaking, the Giants would be hard-pressed right now to dish out new contracts. First, per NFLPA records, they only have $7,566,998 of cap space left, money that will be used to handle in-season emergencies in response to injuries, practice squad additions and so forth.
Second, as indicated on Inside Football, eight of the Giants' top-10 cap figures have guaranteed money, making it rather difficult for management to clear some space without potentially making it more difficult to manage the cap down the line.
With all that said, Giants co-owner John Mara has said Beckham will get his pay day. As for Richburg and Pugh, the team could always look to franchise one, though whether they do so might depend on what they decide to do with Ereck Flowers and the option year of his contract, which must be decided after this season.
If the Giants were to pick up Flowers' option year, we wouldn't see his payday windfall until the following season. But if they decide not to, they might have to save some resources to get a new left tackle if Flowers doesn't show the progress they're hoping for.
Dalvin Tomlinson Thinks He Can Win the Starting Defensive Tackle Job
Dalvin and Damon: The combination of two of the Giants defensive tackles—rookie Dalvin Tomlinson and veteran Damon Harrison—just seems to roll right off the tongue.
Tomlinson, who is competing with veterans Jay Bromley, Corbin Bryant and Robert Thomas for the starting job alongside Harrison that was vacated by Johnathan Hankins, believes so as well. In fact, he wants to make it happen.
"I feel like we'd be a great defensive front with us two up there," Tomlinson said.
Of course, he'll have to earn the right to line up alongside a guy who's widely regarded as one of the best run stoppers in the NFL. But after waiting for weeks to finally get in pads, Tomlinson has been encouraged by what he's been able to do.
"I think I had some good things, things I also need to work on—just new playbook and new game plan," the 23-year-old said after Tuesday's practice. "Just getting used to everything and adjustments out there."
The Giants' second-round pick this year is not short on confidence, telling reporters he has as good a chance as anyone to win the job.
"I feel like I can grab that spot because it's one of those spots you have to be physical in there every single play and I'm that type of player to go in there and be physical,” Tomlinson said.
While Tomlinson admits he has work to do on his game, he believes that learning curve will be shortened if he gets to work alongside of Harrison.
"I feel like he's the best defensive tackle nose guard in the NFL," the rookie said. "I have a lot to learn from him still. I go out there every day with him just keep learning the small things with him and he's getting me better as a whole player. The more and more I play beside him, the more and more I get comfortable playing there."
D.J. Fluker Is Excited to Be a New York Giant
Giants offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is a big man who speaks with a soft voice. But when he gets excited, as he did last week in speaking about the opportunity that lies before him to contribute to a Giants team, there's no mistaking his sentiments.
Fluker, who began a group interview with reporters almost reluctantly, was asked about getting the chance to start over in New York after four mostly unproductive years in San Diego.
"I'm excited," he said, his voice beginning to rise and echo throughout the team's field house where the interview was taking place.
"I don't know about you, but I'm very excited. You know, being able to be here and play football for the New York Giants. Where else would you want to be? You know, being here, seeing these teammates, you know, Eli (Manning). Being a part of this offensive line. This is where it's at. This is where I want to be. Guys that want to buy into winning. They want to win. They want to be great. You can't ask anything else."
Besides expressing his excitement, Fluker, who has taken most of his snaps with the second-team offensive line, is showing it on the field, looking every bit like the first-round draft pick the Chargers thought they were getting when they selected him in 2013.
Of course, there is still the matter of Fluker getting it done in games, but after spending part of his offseason losing weight and refining his technique, he appears to have done everything he can to put himself in a position to potentially earn snaps with the starting offensive line.
Patricia Traina covers the New York Giants for Inside Football, the Journal Inquirer and Sports Xchange. All quotes and information were obtained firsthand unless otherwise sourced.