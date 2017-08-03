New York Giants: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

5 of 6

William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin and Damon: The combination of two of the Giants defensive tackles—rookie Dalvin Tomlinson and veteran Damon Harrison—just seems to roll right off the tongue.

Tomlinson, who is competing with veterans Jay Bromley, Corbin Bryant and Robert Thomas for the starting job alongside Harrison that was vacated by Johnathan Hankins, believes so as well. In fact, he wants to make it happen.

"I feel like we'd be a great defensive front with us two up there," Tomlinson said.

Of course, he'll have to earn the right to line up alongside a guy who's widely regarded as one of the best run stoppers in the NFL. But after waiting for weeks to finally get in pads, Tomlinson has been encouraged by what he's been able to do.

"I think I had some good things, things I also need to work on—just new playbook and new game plan," the 23-year-old said after Tuesday's practice. "Just getting used to everything and adjustments out there."

The Giants' second-round pick this year is not short on confidence, telling reporters he has as good a chance as anyone to win the job.

"I feel like I can grab that spot because it's one of those spots you have to be physical in there every single play and I'm that type of player to go in there and be physical,” Tomlinson said.

While Tomlinson admits he has work to do on his game, he believes that learning curve will be shortened if he gets to work alongside of Harrison.

"I feel like he's the best defensive tackle nose guard in the NFL," the rookie said. "I have a lot to learn from him still. I go out there every day with him just keep learning the small things with him and he's getting me better as a whole player. The more and more I play beside him, the more and more I get comfortable playing there."