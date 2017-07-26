Jordan Morris Scores Go-Ahead Goal as USA Beats Jamaica in 2017 Gold Cup Final

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

A Jordan Morris goal in the 88th minute helped led the United States to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup title Wednesday.

The 22-year-old fired home the game-winner to break the 1-1 tie, leading the Americans to a 2-1 victory over Jamaica in the final at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament despite playing only three of the six games.

This is the sixth Gold Cup title for the United States, one short of Mexico's seven. Canada is the only other team to win this tournament.

Jamaica has now lost consecutive Gold Cup finals after falling to Mexico in 2015.

Although the United States dominated play with 73 percent possession, per ESPN, the match remained tied at 1-1 for the majority of the second half, ironically with Jamaica equalizing on a mistake from Morris.

However, the forward redeemed himself on a great strike, which started on a cross from Gyasi Zardes:

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports broke down the effort:

This U.S. victory continues an impressive 14-match unbeaten streak in manager Bruce Arena's current run with the men's national team.

However, the win over Jamaica was far from easy. The battle was close early, although a key moment came in the 19th minute. After stopping a shot by Jozy Altidore, Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake injured his hand on a rebound by Kellyn Acosta, and the Reggae Boyz had to sub Dwayne Miller into the match for the captain.

The United States was able to take advantage in the 45th minute when Altidore fired home a free kick from about 30 yards away to give his team the 1-0 lead, via Fox Soccer.

The beauty of a strike turned a lot of heads:

Jamaica didn't even get a shot off until the 50th minute, but the squad made it count with an equalizer off a corner kick. Kemar Lawrence sent the cross to the back post, and Je-Vaughn Watson beat Jordan Morris to the ball and finished it past Tim Howard.

Fox Soccer captured the score:

The match opened up from there, with both sides earning quality opportunities but unable to get the go-ahead goal until Morris hit the ball into the top corner of the net for the win.

Stuart Holden of Fox Sports spoke about the forward's solid play throughout the tournament:

Wednesday's action will be Jamaica's biggest game for a while, as it failed to reach the final round of 2018 World Cup qualifying. The squad has a friendly against Canada on Sept. 2 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the drama only picks up for the United States in the hexagonal round as the Americans look to qualify for Russia. The squad has a key matchup with Costa Rica on Sept. 1 before taking on Honduras on Sept. 5. It then plays Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in October.